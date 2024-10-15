Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
  BJP appoints Baijayant Panda as its in-charge for Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Assembly polls are expected to be held early next year. The polls hold much more symbolic significance that the Union Territory's political weight.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 16:56 IST
Delhi, Delhi elections, Delhi polls, BJP
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Odisha's Kendrapada MP Baijayant Panda as the party election in-charge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections and Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg as the co-incharge.

Panda, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, had earlier held organisational responsibilities for Delhi. His appointment as the poll in-charge will help the BJP draw from his understanding of the party's dynamics in the national capital.

What happened in 2020 polls?

In the 2020 elections, Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls, while AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, and BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not been in power in the capital since 1998 and is making strong efforts to inflict a political defeat on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce critic of the saffron party under whom the AAP has become a national party.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Jharkhand Assembly elections date announcement: State to vote on Nov 13 and 20, results on Nov 23

Also Read: UP Assembly bypolls: 9 seats to vote on November 13, results on November 23

