Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 981 candidates file nomination for 70 seats

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi Elections 2025: 981 candidates file nomination

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), 981 candidates have filed nomination papers for 70 seats. The scrutiny for these nomination papers will be done today and candidates can withdraw their names by January 20. On January 17, as many as 680 nomination papers were filed. As per the schedule announced by ECI, Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Maximum nominations for New Delhi constituency

According to the data shared by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi. The maximum number of nomination papers have been filed in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency, where a total of 29 candidates have filed 40 nomination papers.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections from the New Delhi seat against the sons of two former Delhi CMs, i.e, BJP's Parvesh Verma (son of Sahib Singh Verma) and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit (son of Sheila Dikshit).

In the Delhi polls, three major parties- BJP, AAP, and Congress- are leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious. From promising freebies to allegations, the political game in the National capital is intensifying with every passing day.

ECI data on nominations

As per the official data, the minimum number of nomination papers have been filed in Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency with a total of 6 candidates filing a total of 9 nomination papers. From this seat, AAP has fielded Ramesh Pahalwan, BJP has fielded Neeraj Basoya and Congress has fielded Abhishek Dutt.

For Kalkaji seat, a total of 18 candidates have filed 28 nomination papers. Current Delhi CM Atishi is contesting against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba from this seat.

Patparganj seat has received 20 nomination papers from 11 candidates. AAP has fielded famous educator Awadh Ojha from this seat.

It is worth noting that former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had been contesting the Patparganj seat since 2013, but is now contesting from Jangpura assembly. Jangpura has received 19 nomination papers from 12 candidates.

As per the ECI, a total of 154 nomination papers have been filed by 99 candidates in Central Delhi while East Delhi has received a total of 119 nominations from 79 candidates.

The New Delhi part which contains constituencies like Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, RK Puram, and Greater Kailash has received a total of 135 nominations from 85 candidates.

108 candidates have filed 183 nominations in North Delhi while 116 nominations have been filed by 80 candidates in North-East Delhi.

As per the data of the ECI, 90 candidates have filed 139 nominations from North West Delhi while 78 candidates have filed 124 nominations from the Shahdara area of the national capital.

South Delhi containing constituencies of Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar has received a total of 88 nominations from 57 candidates.

South East Delhi received 140 nominations from 93 candidates while South West Delhi received 153 nominations from 108 candidates.

West Delhi including constituencies of Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Janakpuri received a total of 170 nominations from 104 seats.

(With ANI inputs)