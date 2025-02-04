Delhi Assembly election: Traffic advisory issued for February 5, check list of routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Delhi traffic advisory

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions imposed across the city just a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. In the traffic advisory, Delhi Police said route diversion will be in place on February 4 and 5.

Because of the movement of buses and official vehicles related to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025 at the Strong Room-cum-Counting Centre at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS), Badli, Delhi police said traffic movement will be restricted at several roads.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

Dr. MC Davar Marg (Rohini Jail Road)

Badli Road (from NCC Bhawan to B-4 Road/Manav Marg)

Delhi traffic advisory: Check timing of restrictions

On February 4, the traffic restrictions were imposed from 06:00 AM to 11:30 PM And on February 5, the restrictions have been imposed from 05:00 PM onwards.

Delhi traffic advisory for general commuters: