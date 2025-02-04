Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
Delhi Assembly election: Traffic advisory issued for February 5, check list of routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory: Because of the movement of buses and official vehicles related to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025 at the Strong Room-cum-Counting Centre at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS), Badli, Delhi police said traffic movement will be restricted at several roads.

Published : Feb 04, 2025 14:13 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 14:13 IST
Delhi traffic advisory
Delhi traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions imposed across the city just a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. In the traffic advisory, Delhi Police said route diversion will be in place on February 4 and 5.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

  • Dr. MC Davar Marg (Rohini Jail Road)
  • Badli Road (from NCC Bhawan to B-4 Road/Manav Marg)

     

Delhi traffic advisory: Check timing of restrictions

On February 4, the traffic restrictions were imposed from 06:00 AM to 11:30 PM And on February 5, the restrictions have been imposed from 05:00 PM onwards.

Delhi traffic advisory for general commuters:

  • The general commuters need to avoid the affected route to prevent delays.
  • They should use alternate routes mentioned above.
  • Need to keep extra travel time if traveling to nearby areas.
  • Must use public transport wherever possible to help reduce traffic congestion.
