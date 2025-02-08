Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Sanjay Singh accuses ECI of not uploading booth-wise data

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "refusing to upload" Form 17C. For the uninitiated, Form 17C provides the data of the total number of votes polled by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in each Delhi Assembly constituency. Reacting to the AAP chief's allegation, Singh said.

"... Even a class 10th student can add up all votes and tell us, why didn't they (Election Commission) do it?" This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "refusing to upload" Form 17C, which provides the data of the total number of votes polled by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in each Delhi Assembly constituency.

"EC has refused to upload form 17C and the number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests," the AAP chief said in a post on X.

The party has also launched a website, where they have claimed to have uploaded copies of Form 17C provided to AAP for every assembly constituency.

The AAP chief also claims that they will be presenting the data of every assembly constituency and every polling booth that was set up in the national capital during the February 5 election and criticising the ECI for not doing the same "in the interest of transparency."

"Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but, unfortunately, they are refusing to do it," the post added.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the counting of votes in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, with candidates from the AAP, BJP, and Congress expressing confidence as security measures are heightened across the National Capital. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power after more than two decades.

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin shortly. Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

With ANI inputs