Delhi Election Results Live: Kejriwal trails behind Verma, BJP-AAP engage in neck-and-neck fight

Delhi Assembly Election Results Live: The crucial counting of votes is underway in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. The Election Commission started showing the early trends of the results shortly. Delhi witnessed a high-octane assembly election, in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyes a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress look for a resurgence.

On Wednesday (February 5), the poll body conducted voting at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly election is seen as a referendum on AAP's governance model and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare schemes. On the other hand, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

The campaigning, which officially ended on February 3, saw a high-voltage battle between the three main contenders. The discourse was marked by aggressive name-calling, AI-generated spoofs, and debates over issues such as the "Sheesh Mahal" controversy, Yamuna's water quality, and allegations of voter list tampering. While governance, law and order, and women's welfare were key themes, promises of freebies dominated the pre-poll narrative.