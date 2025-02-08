Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi Election Results Live: Kejriwal trails behind Verma, BJP-AAP engage in neck-and-neck fight
Live now

Delhi Election Results Live: Kejriwal trails behind Verma, BJP-AAP engage in neck-and-neck fight

Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: The Delhi election results will determine whether AAP retains its stronghold, BJP breaks its losing streak, or Congress stages an unexpected comeback.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 14:28 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 8:32 IST
Delhi witnesses a bitterly fought poll battle between the
Image Source : X Delhi witnesses a bitterly fought poll battle between the AAP and the BJP

Delhi Assembly Election Results Live: The crucial counting of votes is underway in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. The Election Commission started showing the early trends of the results shortly. Delhi witnessed a high-octane assembly election, in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyes a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress look for a resurgence. 

On Wednesday (February 5), the poll body conducted voting at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly election is seen as a referendum on AAP's governance model and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare schemes. On the other hand, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

The campaigning, which officially ended on February 3, saw a high-voltage battle between the three main contenders. The discourse was marked by aggressive name-calling, AI-generated spoofs, and debates over issues such as the "Sheesh Mahal" controversy, Yamuna's water quality, and allegations of voter list tampering. While governance, law and order, and women's welfare were key themes, promises of freebies dominated the pre-poll narrative.

Live updates :Delhi Assembly Election Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 08, 2025 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP leads on 26 seats, while AAP in 20 constituencies

    The BJP was leading on 26 seats, while AAP in 20 constituencies as the Election Commission started showing early trends. Congress was leading on one seat.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    People of Delhi have selected the path of development: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva

    As the counting of votes in the Delhi elections gets underway, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "The statements made by Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh yesterday show that they are going to lose. Today, the people of Delhi will decide if they will go with development or corruption. I think the people of Delhi have selected the path of development, and the result will be in our favour."

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP -17, AAP- 17 in early trends

    The BJP was leading on 17 seats, while AAP in 17 constituencies as the Election Commission started showing early trends. Congress was leading on one seat.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Atishi leads on Kalkaji seat

    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi was leading from the Kalkaji seat in the early trends of vote counting.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sisodia trails on Jangpura seat in early trends

    Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was trailing from the Jangpura seat in the early trends of votes counting.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP leads on 13 seats, while AAP in 12 constituencies

    The BJP was leading on 13 seats, while AAP in 12 constituencies as the Election Commission started showing early trends. Congress was leading on one seat.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    A tight contest between the BJP and AAP

    A tight contest between the BJP and AAP. BJP was leading on 12 seats, while AAP also in 12 constituencies as the Election Commission started showing early trends.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP's Parvesh Verma takes a lead over Kejriwal

    BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma took a lead over his rival AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    People want work and they are tired of AAP govt: Raaj Kumar Anand

    On the Delhi Election Results, BJP candidate from the Patel Nagar seat, Raaj Kumar Anand said, "This (AAP) government made false allegations. People want work and they are tired of this government. My priority will be work - to better infrastructure and for Dalits."

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP leads on 11 seats, while AAP on 10

    The BJP was leading on 11 seats, while AAP on 10 seats as the Election Commission started showing early trends.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP candidate takes lead in RK Puram constituency

    The BJP candidate Anil Kumar Sharma took a lead in the RK Puram constituency.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP, AAP lead on four seats

    The BJP and AAP were leading on four seats each as the Election Commission started displaying early trends.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes began at 19 centres for 70 assembly constituencies amid tight security.

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    A four-tier security cordon has been maintained: Delhi Police

    On security at counting centres, Joint CP, Southern Range, Sanjay Kumar Jain said," At every counting centre, there are two companies of CAPFs. DSP, ADSP and inspectors are also deployed here. A four-tier security cordon has been maintained here. For an aerial view, we are using drones. During the victory procession by the candidates, police deployment will be done."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Kejriwal is going to lose his seat: Alka Lamba

    Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, Alka Lamba said, "I don't think the people of Kalka Ji have liked Ramesh Bidhuri, there was anger amongst the people due to his language. I believe that Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose his seat. Atishi also has to face immense anti-incumbency as she didn't work even after being the CM..."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    It was a fight between good and evil: Atishi

    Delhi CM Atishi and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi said, "This was not an ordinary election but a fight between good and evil. I am confident that the people of Delhi will stand with the good, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. He will become the CM for the fourth time..."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sheila Dikshit is still alive in every home: Latika Dikshit

    Late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's daughter, Latika Dikshit said, "During the campaign, we saw that Sheila Dikshit is still alive in every home. It was her family and she looked after it for 15 years. We listened to the problems of the people and we came to know that the CM had not even visited his constituency in the last 10 years. The condition of the roads is poor, there is no water or electricity. If the condition of central Delhi is this, I don't even want to think how the rest of the Delhi is..."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    I am very positive: Congress' Patparganj candidate Anil Chaudhary

    Ahead of the counting of votes, Congress' Patparganj candidate Anil Chaudhary said, "I am very positive, and I believe that the election in Patparganj was of love. Several people held comparative discussion on development. I am proud that people recalled the work done in the area when I was the MLA between 2008 and 2013..."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress candidate Alka Lamba offers prayers at Kalka Ji temple

    Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, Alka Lamba offers prayers at Kalka Ji temple. Lamba said, "I began my election campaign with the darshan of Kalka ji... We have fought elections based on the issues of people. Now, whatever the people of Delhi decide, we will accept that."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay offers prayers at Hanuman temple

    BJP MLA candidate from Malviya Nagar,  Satish Upadhyay offers prayers at Hanuman temple located in Green Park, ahead of announcement of election results today.

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP is going to win with more than 50 seats: Harish Khurana

    BJP candidate from Moti Nagar constituency Harish Khurana said, "The way we are getting the response from the people, not just in Motinagar but, in the entire Delhi the BJP is going to win with more than 50 seats. The people were facing issues... But instead of answering their questions, Arvind Kejriwal and his gang were dilly-dallying with the politics of allegations and accusations. Their attempts have failed. Today, the BJP will return to Delhi after 27 years."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    'Lotus' will bloom in Delhi: Satish Upadhyay

    On Delhi Assembly election results, BJP leader and candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay said, "The way the county is becoming Viksit Bharat, the same way 'Lotus' will bloom in Delhi. There will be no hat-trick (for AAP). Exit polls show the mood of the people."

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Saurabh Bharadwaj offers prayers at temple

    AAP candidate from Greater Kailash Assembly seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj offered prayers at a temple, ahead of election results today.

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Security heightened at counting centres

    The security arrangements have been heightened at the counting centres as the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly election 2025 is going to be conducted today, starting at 8 am.

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Preparations begin at Aam Aadmi Party office

    Preparations have begun at the Aam Aadmi Party office. A huge stage has been built outside the party office. Speakers and lights are being installed there. The party workers have been asked to gather as soon as the initial trends start coming.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP made almost clean sweep by winning 67 seats in 2015

    In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, the AAP won a massive 67 seats with 54.34 per cent of the total votes polled. The BJP was just reduced to just three seats with a vote share of 32.19 per cent. The Congress failed to get any seat for the first time in the capital city and received just 9.65 per cent of the votes. Kejriwal became the Delhi Chief Minister for the second time after his 49-day first term.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP retained power with 62 seats in 2020

    In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the AAP retained the power with 62 seats. Arvind Kejriwal-led party received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57 per cent of the total votes polled. The BJP gained just five seats and won 8 with a vote share of 38.51 per cent. The Congress failed to get any seat yet again and received just 4.26 per cent of the votes. Kejriwal again became the Delhi Chief Minister.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    In the 70 member Delhi Assembly, 36 is the majority mark

    In the 70 member Delhi assembly, 36 is the majority mark. The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none. The Delhi assembly polls were held on February 5, and results would be declared shortly. There are 1. 55 crore voters in Delhi, out of which nearly 58 percent exercised their franchiese till 5 pm on Wednesday.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Matrize exit poll predicts a close contest

    Matrize exit poll predicted a close contest, giving the BJP-led NDA 35-40 seats, while the AAP was said to get 32 to 37 seats. The survey gave Congress 0-1 seats. The DV Research exit polls predicted 26-34 seats for the AAP, and 36-44 for the BJP and allies, giving zero seats to the Congress.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Two exit polls predict AAP's victory

    Two surveys predicted AAP's victory - Wee Preside, which gave 46-52 sets for AAP, 18-23 for BJP and 0-1 for Congress, and Mind Brink Media predicted 44-49 seats for AAP, 21-25 for BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Today's Chanakya, Axis My India and CNX predict landslide victory for BJP

    Three exit polls on Thursday predicted a sweep for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections with vote share in the range of 48-49 per cent and 45-61 seats in the 70-member House. Axis My India projected the BJP winning 45-55 seats, the AAP 15-25 seats and the Congress 0-1.
    It also shows others winning 0-1 seats.

    Today's Chanakya projected the BJP winning a 49 per cent vote share with 45-57 seats (51 with an error margin of six), while AAP may get 13-25 seats with 41 per cent vote share. Others are projected to get 0-3 seats.

    CNX predicted a landslide for the BJP with 49-61 seats and 49.05 per cent vote share, while it said the AAP could get 10-19 seats with 41.52 per cent vote share.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    From Kejriwal to Parvesh Singh Verma, check list of top contenders

    Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (AAP) from Kalkaji, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia (AAP) from Jangpura, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP) from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) from New Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba (Congress) from Kalkaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP) from Greater Kailash, Satyendra Kumar Jain (AAP) from Shakur Basti, Somnath Bharti (AAP) from Malviya Nagar and Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) from Gandhi Nagar are the top contenders in the Delhi elections.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    699 candidates in the fray

    Polling for the 70-member Assembly with 699 candidates in the fray was held in 13,766 stations on February 5. The Election Commission will start the counting of votes at 8 am.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Delhi had recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent in 2020

    In the 2020 polls, Delhi had recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of the voters in the national capital participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Several exit polls predict a victory for the BJP after 27 years

    Several exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP while the Congress has been projected to make no significant gains from the last elections. Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party (AAP), and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Delhi records 60.54 per cent voter turnout

    The Delhi Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60. 54 per cent, with 94,51,997 people casting their votes on February 5, according to the Election Commission of India. Of the voters who exercised their franchise, 50. 42 lakh were men while 44. 08 lakh were women. Also, 403 third-gender voters participated in the polling process.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Election Commission to start counting of votes today

    The stage is set for counting votes in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. The Election Commission will start showing the first trend of the results from 8 am onward.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement