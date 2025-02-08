Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Full list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Full List of Leading Candidates and Parties: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Delhi is taking place today (February 8). Alongside Delhi, by-election counting is also underway in Tamil Nadu's Erode East and Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur. Delhi's Assembly elections took place on February 5 in a single phase. There are 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Delhi Assembly. The term of the present Delhi Assembly is from February 24, 2020, to February 23, 2025. There are 1,55,37,634 voters in Delhi. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, 60.54 per cent of voters used their franchise in Delhi February 5.

Main parties in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party are the three main political parties in Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party contested all 70 seats in the capital. The BJP contested 68 seats and left one seat each for the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The Congress party also fought on all 70 seats in the capital.

Key candidates in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (AAP) from Kalkaji, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia (AAP) from Jangpura, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP) from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) from New Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba (Congress) from Kalkaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP) from Greater Kailash, Satyendra Kumar Jain (AAP) from Shakur Basti, Somnath Bharti (AAP) from Malviya Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) from Gandhi Nagar, Imran Hussain (AAP) from Ballimaran, Rakhi Birla (AAP) from Madipur, Satish Upadhyay (BJP) from Malviya Nagar, Devender Yadav (Congress) from Badli, Anil Chaudhary (Congress) from Patparganj, Gopal Rai (AAP) from Babarpur, Sahiram Pahalwan (AAP) from Tughlakabad, Ram Singh Netaji (AAP) from Badarpur, Vijender Gupta (BJP) from Rohini, Raj Kumar Chauhan (BJP) from Mangolpuri, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) from Okhla, Kailash Gahlot (BJP) from Bijwasan, Avadh Ojha (AAP) from Patparganj, Abhay Verma (BJP) from Laxmi Nagar, Om Prakash Sharma (BJP) from Vishwas Nagar, Jitender Singh Shunty (AAP) from Shahdara, Rajesh Lilothia (Congress) from Seemapuri, Kapil Mishra (BJP) from Karawal Nagar, Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) from Mustafabad, Shikha Roy (BJP) from Greater Kailash, Brahm Singh Tanwar (AAP) from Chhatarpur, Abhishek Dutt (Congress) from Kasturba Nagar, Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) from Jangpura, Durgesh Pathak (AAP) from Rajinder Nagar, Devinder Sehrawat (Congress) from Bijwasan, Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP) from Chhatarpur, Adarsh Shastri (Congress) from Dwarka, Mukesh Sharma (Congress) from Uttam Nagar, Ashish Sood (BJP) from Janakpuri, Vinay Mishra (AAP) from Dwarka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) from Rajouri Garden, Raaj Kumar Anand (BJP) from Patel Nagar, Haroon Yusuf (Congress) from Ballimaran, Dushyant Kumar Gautam (BJP) from Karol Bagh, Krishna Tirath (Congress) from Patel Nagar, Som Dutt (AAP) from Sadar Bazar, Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP) from Nangloi Jat and Asim Ahmed Khan (Congress) from Matia Mahal are some of the key candidates in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Key constituencies in Delhi

New Delhi, Kalkaji, Patparganj, Jangpura, Greater Kailash, Gandhi Nagar, Rohini, Shakur Basti, Ballimaran, Karawal Nagar, Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Bijwasan, Malviya Nagar, Mangolpuri, Shahdara, Chhatarpur, Chandni Chowk, and Dwarka are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Polling percentage in 2020 in Delhi

Delhi registered 62.82 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2020. It was 67.47 per cent in 2015.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections in Delhi?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election, the AAP won a decisive mandate with 62 seats. The BJP managed to win just 8 seats in Delhi. The Congress failed to open its account yet again. Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister again for the second consecutive time. In the 2015 Delhi Election, the AAP swept the capital with 67 seats, while the BJP got just three seats of Rohini, Mustafabad, and Vishwas Nagar. The Congress drew a blank for the first time after ruling the city for fifteen long years from 1998 to 2013.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties in Delhi for the Assembly Elections 2025: