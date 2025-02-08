Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
  4. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Complete List of Leading Candidates and Parties: Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), Atishi (Kalkaji), Manish Sisodia (Jangpura), Parvesh Verma (New Delhi), Ramesh Bidhuri (Kalkaji), and Sandeep Dikshit (New Delhi) are some prominent candidates.

Written By: Varun Sharma @Poldip New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 15:33 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 8:32 IST
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Full list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Full List of Leading Candidates and Parties: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Delhi is taking place today (February 8). Alongside Delhi, by-election counting is also underway in Tamil Nadu's Erode East and Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur. Delhi's Assembly elections took place on February 5 in a single phase. There are 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Delhi Assembly. The term of the present Delhi Assembly is from February 24, 2020, to February 23, 2025. There are 1,55,37,634 voters in Delhi. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, 60.54 per cent of voters used their franchise in Delhi February 5. 

Main parties in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party are the three main political parties in Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party contested all 70 seats in the capital. The BJP contested 68 seats and left one seat each for the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The Congress party also fought on all 70 seats in the capital.

Key candidates in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (AAP) from Kalkaji, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia (AAP) from Jangpura, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP) from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) from New Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba (Congress) from Kalkaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP) from Greater Kailash, Satyendra Kumar Jain (AAP) from Shakur Basti, Somnath Bharti (AAP) from Malviya Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) from Gandhi Nagar, Imran Hussain (AAP) from Ballimaran, Rakhi Birla (AAP) from Madipur, Satish Upadhyay (BJP) from Malviya Nagar, Devender Yadav (Congress) from Badli, Anil Chaudhary (Congress) from Patparganj, Gopal Rai (AAP) from Babarpur, Sahiram Pahalwan (AAP) from Tughlakabad, Ram Singh Netaji (AAP) from Badarpur, Vijender Gupta (BJP) from Rohini, Raj Kumar Chauhan (BJP) from Mangolpuri, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) from Okhla, Kailash Gahlot (BJP) from Bijwasan, Avadh Ojha (AAP) from Patparganj, Abhay Verma (BJP) from Laxmi Nagar, Om Prakash Sharma (BJP) from Vishwas Nagar, Jitender Singh Shunty (AAP) from Shahdara, Rajesh Lilothia (Congress) from Seemapuri, Kapil Mishra (BJP) from Karawal Nagar, Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) from Mustafabad, Shikha Roy (BJP) from Greater Kailash, Brahm Singh Tanwar (AAP) from Chhatarpur, Abhishek Dutt (Congress) from Kasturba Nagar, Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) from Jangpura, Durgesh Pathak (AAP) from Rajinder Nagar, Devinder Sehrawat (Congress) from Bijwasan, Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP) from Chhatarpur, Adarsh Shastri (Congress) from Dwarka, Mukesh Sharma (Congress) from Uttam Nagar, Ashish Sood (BJP) from Janakpuri, Vinay Mishra (AAP) from Dwarka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) from Rajouri Garden, Raaj Kumar Anand (BJP) from Patel Nagar, Haroon Yusuf (Congress) from Ballimaran, Dushyant Kumar Gautam (BJP) from Karol Bagh, Krishna Tirath (Congress) from Patel Nagar, Som Dutt (AAP) from Sadar Bazar, Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP) from Nangloi Jat and Asim Ahmed Khan (Congress) from Matia Mahal are some of the key candidates in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Key constituencies in Delhi

New Delhi, Kalkaji, Patparganj, Jangpura, Greater Kailash, Gandhi Nagar, Rohini, Shakur Basti, Ballimaran, Karawal Nagar, Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Bijwasan, Malviya Nagar, Mangolpuri, Shahdara, Chhatarpur, Chandni Chowk, and Dwarka are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Polling percentage in 2020 in Delhi

Delhi registered 62.82 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2020. It was 67.47 per cent in 2015.  

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections in Delhi?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election, the AAP won a decisive mandate with 62 seats. The BJP managed to win just 8 seats in Delhi. The Congress failed to open its account yet again. Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister again for the second consecutive time. In the 2015 Delhi Election, the AAP swept the capital with 67 seats, while the BJP got just three seats of Rohini, Mustafabad, and Vishwas Nagar. The Congress drew a blank for the first time after ruling the city for fifteen long years from 1998 to 2013. 

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties in Delhi for the Assembly Elections 2025:

Assembly Election 2025 Results: Complete List of Leading Candidates and Parties in Delhi

S. Number

Constituency

Leading Candidate

Leading Party

1.

Narela

Raj Karan Khatri

BJP

2.

Burari

Sanjeev Jha

AAP

3.

Timarpur 

Surinder Pal Singh Bittoo

AAP

4.

Adarsh Nagar

 

 

5.

Badli

Devender Yadav

Congress

6.

Rithala

 

 

7.

Bawana

 

 

8.

Mundka

 

 

9.

Kirari

 

 

10.

Sultanpur Majra

 

 

11.

Nangloi Jat

Manoj Kumar Shokeen

BJP

12.

Mangolpuri

Raj Kumar Chauhan

BJP

13.

Rohini

Vijender Gupta

Rohini

14.

Shalimar Bagh

 

 

15.

Shakur Basti

Karnail Singh

BJP

16.

Tri Nagar

 

 

17.

Wazirpur 

 

 

18.

Model Town

 

 

19.

Sadar Bazar

 

 

20.

Chandni Chowk

 

 

21.

Matia Mahal

 

 

22.

Ballimaran

Imran Hussain

AAP

23.

Karol Bagh

 

 

24.

Patel Nagar

 

 

25.

Moti Nagar

 

 

26.

Madipur

 

 

27.

Rajouri Garden

 

 

28.

Hari Nagar

 

 

29.

Tilak Nagar

 

 

30.

Janakpuri

 

 

31.

Vikaspuri

 

 

32.

Uttam Nagar

 

 

33.

Dwarka

 

 

34.

Matiala

 

 

35.

Najafgarh

 

 

36.

Bijwasan

 

 

37.

Palam

Kuldeep Solanki

BJP

38.

Delhi Cantonment

 

 

39.

Rajinder Nagar

 

 

40.

New Delhi

Parvesh Verma

BJP

41.

Jangpura

Tarvinder Singh Marwah

BJP

42.

Kasturba Nagar

 

 

43.

Malviya Nagar

 

 

44.

RK Puram

 

 

45.

Mehrauli

 

 

46.

Chhatarpur

 

 

47.

Deoli

 

 

48.

Ambedkar Nagar

 

 

49.

Sangam Vihar

 

 

50.

Greater Kailash

 

 

51.

Kalkaji

Atishi

AAP

52.

Tughlakabad

 

 

53.

Badarpur

 

 

54.

Okhla

Amanatullah Khan

AAP

55.

Trilokpuri

 

 

56.

Kondli

 

 

57.

Patparganj

Ravinder Singh Negi

BJP

58.

Laxmi Nagar

Abhay Verma

BJP

59.

Vishwas Nagar

Om Prakash Sharma

BJP

60.

Krishna Nagar

 

 

61.

Gandhi Nagar

 

 

62.

Shahdara

Jitender Singh Shunty

AAP

63.

Seemapuri

 

 

64.

Rohtas Nagar

 

 

65.

Seelampur

 

 

66.

Ghonda

 

 

67.

Babarpur

Gopal Rai

AAP

68.

Gokalpur

 

 

69.

Mustafabad

Adil Ahmad Khan

AAP

70.

Karawal Nagar

Kapil Mishra

BJP
