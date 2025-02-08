Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Congress heads for third consecutive duck in capital city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election is underway and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the halfway mark in initial trends. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 21 seats, the Congress seems to be heading for the third consecutive duck in the national capital.

While in early trends, the party was leading from the Badli seat, which was previously held by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajesh Yadav. However, the BJP candidate - Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy - was leading at the time of filing this story.

Congress' Delhi unit president Devender Yadav is contesting from this Assembly seat.

Congress won seats over a decade

It was more than a decade ago when the Congress managed to open its account in Delhi. The party had won eight seats in the 2013 Assembly elections. The party had secured a vote share of 24.55 per cent, while the BJP got a 33.07 per cent vote share and the AAP 29.49 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The AAP established its dominance in Delhi's political map routing both the BJP and Congress in 2015 Assembly polls, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

The party again formed its government in 2020, winning 62 seats and decimating the opposition BJP and Congress.

A victory for the AAP will establish Kejriwal's dominance in Delhi and enhance his political stature nationally.

However, if the BJP wins the polls, it will not only be back to power in Delhi after a long gap of 27 years, but also succeed in breaking the spell of AAP and Kejriwal that it has been vying for a decade.