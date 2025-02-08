Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Complete list of constituency-wise winners of AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, Gopal Rai and Amanatullah Khan.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 have resulted in a massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is set to form the government in the capital after 27 years. The saffron party won 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only 22 seats.

The elections proved to be a major setback for AAP, as several of its top leaders, including party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their seats. Other prominent leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Somnath Bharti, also failed to secure victories. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP had won 62 seats, however, this time the party was reduced to just 22 seats. However, three AAP ministers -- Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain -- emerged as the saving grace for the party, securing victories amid a wave of losses for senior leaders.

List of seats where AAP emerged victorious:

S. No. Candidates Constituencies 1 Sanjeev Jha Burari 2 Anil Jha Kirari 3 Mukesh Ahlawat Sultanpur Majra (SC) 4 Som Dutt Sadar Bazar 5 Punardeep Singh Sawhney Chandni Chowk 6 Aaley Mohammed Iqbal Matia Mahal 7 Imran Hussain Ballimaran 8 Vishesh Ravi Karol Bagh (SC) 9 Parvesh Ratan Patel Nagar (SC) 10 Jarnail Singh Tilak Nagar 11 Virender Singh Kadian Delhi Cantt 12 Prem Kr Chauhan Deoli (SC) 13 Dr Ajay Dutt Ambedkar Nagar (SC) 14 Atishi Kalkaji 15 Sahi Ram Tughlakabad 16 Ram Singh Netaji Badarpur 17 Amanatullah Khan Okhla 18 Kuldeep Kumar Kondli (SC) 19 Veer Singh Dhingan Seema Puri (SC) 20 Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad Seelampur 21 Gopal Rai Babarpur 22 Surendra Kumar Gokalpur (SC)

Kejriwal's reaction after poll debacle

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal accepted the mandate and congratulated the BJP on their victory, while urging them to fulfil the promises made during the campaign. The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address.

