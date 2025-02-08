Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Complete list of constituency-wise winners of AAP

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Complete list of constituency-wise winners of AAP

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party. BJP won 48 of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to just 22 seats.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 21:05 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 21:05 IST
Complete list of constituency-wise winners of AAP
Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, Gopal Rai and Amanatullah Khan.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 have resulted in a massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is set to form the government in the capital after 27 years. The saffron party won 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only 22 seats.

The elections proved to be a major setback for AAP, as several of its top leaders, including party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their seats. Other prominent leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Somnath Bharti, also failed to secure victories. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP had won 62 seats, however, this time the party was reduced to just 22 seats. However, three AAP ministers -- Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain  -- emerged as the saving grace for the party, securing victories amid a wave of losses for senior leaders.

 

List of seats where AAP emerged victorious:

 S. No.  Candidates  Constituencies
 1  Sanjeev Jha  Burari
 2  Anil Jha  Kirari 
 3  Mukesh Ahlawat  Sultanpur Majra (SC)
 4  Som Dutt  Sadar Bazar
 5  Punardeep Singh Sawhney   Chandni Chowk
 6  Aaley Mohammed Iqbal   Matia Mahal
 7  Imran Hussain     Ballimaran
 8  Vishesh Ravi  Karol Bagh (SC)
 9  Parvesh Ratan  Patel Nagar (SC)
 10  Jarnail Singh  Tilak Nagar
 11  Virender Singh Kadian  Delhi Cantt
 12  Prem Kr Chauhan   Deoli (SC)
 13  Dr Ajay Dutt  Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
 14  Atishi  Kalkaji
 15  Sahi Ram   Tughlakabad
 16  Ram Singh Netaji  Badarpur
 17  Amanatullah Khan  Okhla
 18  Kuldeep Kumar  Kondli (SC)
 19  Veer Singh Dhingan  Seema Puri (SC)
 20  Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad  Seelampur
 21  Gopal Rai  Babarpur
 22  Surendra Kumar  Gokalpur (SC)

Kejriwal's reaction after poll debacle

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal accepted the mandate and congratulated the BJP on their victory, while urging them to fulfil the promises made during the campaign. The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia among AAP stalwarts who lost

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement