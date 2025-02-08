Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Analysis of BJP's massive victory in capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP workers celebrate party's victory

In the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decimated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the latest updates showing the BJP bagged more than 40 seats in the 70-seat strong assembly in the national capital. The defeat also comes as a hammer blow to the already disjointed INDIA bloc, which has witnessed a string of reverses after some glimpse of success in the Lok Sabha polls last year. In the run-up to the election, the BJP launched a hyper-localised campaign that targeted AAP's voter base.

The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made welfare promises and attacked the incumbent government, alleging it of liquor and 'Sheeshmahal' scandals. Here's an analysis of BJP's performance in Delhi.

Category-based analysis based on BJP candidates

Out of 12 SC candidates, 4 have won.

Out of 22 OBC candidates, 16 have won.

Category-based analysis by population

There are 7 seats with >10% OBC. BJP won all

Caste-based analysis by population/number of voters in Assembly Constituencies

Out of 4 seats with more than 10% Sikh voters, BJP won 3.

Out of 28 seats with more than 10% Punjabi, BJP won 23.

Out of 5 seats with more than 10% Gujjar voters, BJP won 2.

Out of 13 seats with more than 10% Jat voters, BJP won 11.

Out of 9 seats with more than 10% Valmiki voters, BJP won 4.

Out of 12 seats with more than 10% Jatav voters, BJP won 6.

Analysis of Domicile/Native State based on BJP candidates

Out of 6 Purvanchali candidates, 4 won.

Out of 14 Haryanvi candidates, 12 won.

Out of 3 Uttarakhandi candidates, 2 won.

Analysis of Domicile/Native State based on population/number of voters

35 seats with more than 15% Purvanchali voters; BJP won 25 seats.

13 seats with more than 5% Haryanvi voters; BJP won 12 seats.

Analysis of results on bordering ACs of state

Out of a total of 22 seats that share a border with neighbouring states (HR & UP), BJP won 15.

13 seats border UP – BJP won 7.

11 seats border Haryana – BJP won 9.

Analysis of seats based on habitation type

Out of 7 Jhuggi-Jhopdi seats in the state, BJP won 4. These are Timarpur, Badli, New Delhi, and RK Puram.

Performance analysis of INC

There are 3 seats where INC is not in the top 3. These are Mehrauli, Okhla & Mustafabad.

Impact of INC

There are 14 seats in the state where INC spoiled the game for AAP.

These include: 3. Timarpur, 5. Badli, 11. Nangloi Jat, 26. Madipur, 39. Rajender Nagar, 40. New Delhi, 41. Jangpura, 42. Kasturba Nagar, 43. Malviya Nagar, 45. Mehrauli, 46. Chhatarpur, 49. Sangam Vihar, 50. Greater Kailash, 55. Trilokpuri.

Also Read | PM Modi's victory speech after Delhi Election Results: 'Capital freed itself from a decade of AAP-da'