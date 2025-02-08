Who is Tarvinder Singh Marwah, the former Congress leader who defeated Manish Sisodia in Jangpura?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah secures victory in the Jangpura Assembly constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah has secured victory in the Jangpura Assembly constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heavyweight Manish Sisodia by a narrow margin of around 600 votes.

Three-time Jangpura MLA makes a comeback with BJP

According to the Election Commission of India, Marwah garnered 34,632 votes, while Sisodia secured 34,060 votes. Congress candidate Farhad Suri finished a distant third with 6,866 votes, trailing by over 27,766 votes.

Who is Tarvinder Singh Marwah?

A veteran politician, Tarvinder Singh Marwah has a strong political presence in Jangpura. He previously represented the Jangpura seat three times—winning in 1998, 2003, and 2008—as a Congress candidate. However, in 2013, he lost to AAP's Maninder Singh Dhir.

In 2015, after Dhir joined the BJP, AAP fielded Praveen Kumar, who went on to defeat both Dhir and Marwah. Kumar retained the seat in the 2020 Assembly elections, while Marwah, contesting on a Congress ticket, finished third.

In 2022, Marwah joined the BJP, accusing the Congress of sidelining experienced leaders like him. His return to electoral success in 2025 marks a significant comeback in Delhi politics.

Manish Sisodia's reaction to defeat

Following his defeat, Manish Sisodia, a former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and key AAP leader, congratulated Marwah and acknowledged the party’s efforts. "Our party workers fought well, and we put in a lot of hard work. The people supported us too. However, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the winner and hope he will serve the constituency well," Sisodia said.

Jangpura's political landscape and Congress' decline

Apart from Sisodia and Marwah, Farhad Suri, a senior Congress leader and former Delhi mayor, was also in the fray. Suri, son of late Tajdar Babar (former DPCC chief), had gained prominence in 2006 after being elected Delhi mayor. However, he faced legal challenges and later suffered defeat in the 2022 Delhi MCD elections against AAP’s Sarika Chaudhary from Daryaganj.

The Jangpura seat has seen a shift in political dominance over the years. The AAP rose to power in 2015, winning 67 out of 70 seats, and secured 62 seats in 2020, leaving the BJP with just eight seats. Meanwhile, the Congress has remained a marginal player, failing to win a single seat in the last two assembly elections.

Delhi's high-stakes 2025 elections

This election witnessed a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress, with the BJP aiming for a comeback after 27 years. The AAP, which previously dominated Delhi politics, faced a tough challenge following allegations of corruption and leadership changes.

Manish Sisodia, who won Patparganj in 2013, 2015, and 2020, was shifted to Jangpura for the 2025 elections. Meanwhile, AAP fielded Avadh Ojha, a civil services coach and motivational speaker, from Patparganj in Sisodia's place.

With BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah reclaiming Jangpura, the battle for Delhi's political future continues to intensify.

