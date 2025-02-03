Delhi Assembly elections: Kejriwal says AAP workers are being attacked, targets ‘double-engine’ govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Just a few days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Modnay addressed a press conference and said his party workers are being attacked in the national capital. He also targetted the ‘double-engine’ government and said the way the hooliganism is happening in the Delhi elections, the people of the country want to know who is doing it and who is the biggest hooligan. “The AAP activists are being attacked, the police is helpless. Who is the goon that Delhi Police is afraid of,” he asked.

He said it happened for the first time on Sunday that journalists were attacked and one was beheaded. “Journalists who went to cover were fired. All this is happening at a distance of 1 km from the Parliament of the country.

Kejriwal said the way the Election Commission has surrendered before the Bharatiya Janata Party, it seems as if the Election Commission does not exist. “This is raising a very big question. It is absolutely justified for people to have questions in their minds that Rajiv Kumar Ji, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring at the end of this month, what kind of post has been offered to him post retirement? The post of Governor, the post of President, what kind of post can it be?.. I request Rajiv Kumar Ji with folded hands. Do your duty, give up the desire for the post, give up the greed for the post. Now at the end of your career, do not destroy the country, the country's democracy."

Kejriwal on Sunday evening launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they will stop five facilities his government was providing to people in Delhi if elected to power, including free electricity, water, government schools, mohalla clinics and bus services for women.

"We are roaming all over Delhi. The atmosphere is very good. People are happy with our work...BJP has said that if they come (to power) then they will stop the 5 facilities of the people of Delhi, including free electricity, water, government schools, Mohalla clinics and bus services for women," Kejriwal told reporters during his election campaign, where he was seen talking to commoners.

The former Delhi CM said people would suffer a loss of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month due to the BJP government's shutting the schemes. He further accused the BJP of indulging in "hooliganism".

"Due to this people will suffer a loss of about 20 to 25 thousand rupees per month... The kind of hooliganism that BJP people have indulged in, the people of Delhi have never seen such hooliganism. The people of Delhi will answer this by pressing the vote button," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, in response to Kejriwal's allegations of harassment of AAP workers ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) responded on Sunday, stating that no written complaints with the police could be traced regarding the claims made by the former Delhi Chief Minister.

"DEO, New Delhi stated that regarding allegations against BJP workers for intimidating and harassing AAP volunteers in New Delhi Assembly Constituency, as reported by police as well as on perusal of available records in his office, no written complaints could be traced in most of the cases," the letter signed by MCC (Model Code of Conduct) Nodal Officer read.

The poll body assured that all written complaints registered by political parties on such allegations are investigated as per the law and norms set up by the ECI. Regarding the complaints raised by Kejriwal in his letter, the police have reported that necessary action was taken as per law in all the cases. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.