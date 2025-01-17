Delhi Assembly Election: BJP copied promises from AAP, alleges Arvind Kejriwal on party's manifesto

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Election: The Bharatiya Janata Party copied promises from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleged Arvind Kejriwal on the saffron party's manifesto. He went on to add that if the BJP is going to follow AAP's path then why elect a 'visionless' party. BJP president JP Nadda on Friday released the first part of the party's manifesto for the Delhi assembly polls, announcing Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens. He also assured all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power. Addressing a press conference while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda said the party's manifesto is the foundation for a developed Delhi.

"...Today, BJP's national president announced that they too would offer 'free ki revri' like Kejriwal did...So, I would like to tell him - Prime Minister should come forward and announce specifically that he agrees with this and he should say that what Modi ji said earlier was wrong," said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a presser.

"PM Modi said so far that freebies are not good. He should now say that he was wrong and Kejriwal was right. PM Modi should say that freebies are not harmful to the country but 'prasad' by God..," he added.

'Kejriwal will do Kejriwal's work better because he knows it'

"...Nadda ji has now said that all schemes of Kejriwal will be continued. He said this in their sankalp patra. PM Modi is saying the same in his ads...Nadda ji announced in the sankalp patra that mohalla clinics in Delhi will be shut down. I am pained. We will go across Delhi today and ask whether they want mohalla clinics or not. Those who are in favour of mohalla clinics, vote for AAP. Those who want mohalla clinics to be demolished, vote for BJP...If they (BJP) have to do all of what Kejriwal does, why should the BJP be brought in? Kejriwal will do Kejriwal's work better because he knows it. Even the public is telling them that if you have to do Kejriwal's work then why should we bring you (BJP)?"

"If I have to summarise their manifesto in one sentence, it is - what Kejriwal is doing is very good, BJP appreciates Kejriwal's work and if the people of Delhi give us an opportunity we will continue Kejriwal's work...They have no planning. They want to contest election on our manifesto, on our guarantees. What can be more unfortunate than this? Never in my life have I seen a party with a vision shallower than this. They have no ideas, no vision, no planning for Delhi..."