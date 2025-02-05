Delhi Election 2025 Live Updates: Polling across 70 constituencies begins amid tight security

Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Delhi Election Polling Live: Voting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has begun across all 70 constituencies from 7:00 AM under tight security. A total of 13,766 polling stations have been set up, with 699 candidates contesting.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 6:36 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 7:15 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Delhi Election Polling Live: The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is underway as voting begins at 7:00 AM across all 70 constituencies. The polling will continue until 6:30 PM, with heightened security arrangements in place to ensure a smooth electoral process. A total of 13,766 polling stations have been set up, where 699 candidates are in the fray for a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

This election is set to be a decisive one, with voters choosing whether to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a third consecutive term or to pave the way for a political comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress.

To ensure inclusive participation, 733 polling stations have been specially equipped to accommodate senior citizens and people with disabilities. Additionally, the Election Commission has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, allowing voters to check real-time crowd levels at their respective polling stations.

 

 

Live updates :Delhi Election 2025 LIVE updates

  • Feb 05, 2025 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Key electoral battles to watch

    The election features several high-profile contests:

    • New Delhi Assembly Constituency: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is up against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit in one of the most closely watched seats.
    • Kalkaji Assembly Constituency: Delhi CM Atishi faces a tough fight against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba.

    With stakes high for all major political parties, the results of this election will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a third consecutive term or if the BJP or Congress make a significant comeback. Stay tuned for live updates on voter turnout and key developments throughout the day.

  • Feb 05, 2025 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Voting begins across all 70 constituencies

    Voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 has officially begun, with eligible voters casting their ballots across all 70 constituencies in a single-phase election today. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray, contesting for a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Polling will continue until 6:00 PM under tight security arrangements.

     

  • Feb 05, 2025 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Mock polling conducted across polling stations ahead of voting

    Ahead of the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections, officials conducted mock polling at various polling stations across the national capital early Wednesday morning. The exercise, which began around 6:00 AM, was aimed at testing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ensuring a smooth voting process.

     

  • Feb 05, 2025 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Delhi CEO urges voters to exercise their democratic right

    As polling for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is underway, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz has urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.

     

  • Feb 05, 2025 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    AAP eyes third term, BJP and Congress aim for resurgence as Delhiites to vote today

    Delhi is gearing up for crucial Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP and Congress strive for a comeback. Voting will begin at 7 am on Wednesday, with over 1.56 crore eligible voters set to cast their ballots. The results will be declared on February 8. 

     

