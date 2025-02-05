Delhi Election 2025 Live Updates: Polling across 70 constituencies begins amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Delhi Election Polling Live: The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is underway as voting begins at 7:00 AM across all 70 constituencies. The polling will continue until 6:30 PM, with heightened security arrangements in place to ensure a smooth electoral process. A total of 13,766 polling stations have been set up, where 699 candidates are in the fray for a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

This election is set to be a decisive one, with voters choosing whether to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a third consecutive term or to pave the way for a political comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress.

To ensure inclusive participation, 733 polling stations have been specially equipped to accommodate senior citizens and people with disabilities. Additionally, the Election Commission has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, allowing voters to check real-time crowd levels at their respective polling stations.