Delhi AQI today: Slight relief for capital as air quality improves from 'poor' to 'moderate'

Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement on Saturday morning, with the national capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 190 at 8 am, bringing it back into the 'moderate' category. If you are stepping out today, however, pollution levels remain a concern in several parts of the city, where the AQI continues to fall in the 'poor' category.

The improvement comes after Delhi recorded an AQI of 223 at 7 am on Friday and 226 on Thursday, both in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While some monitoring stations reported moderate air quality on Saturday, several others continued to record elevated pollution levels.

Delhi AQI today: Air quality varies across areas, with readings in 'moderate' and 'poor' categories

CPCB data showed that Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 276 on Saturday, while Punjabi Bagh registered 251 and Rohini 239, all in the 'poor' category. Other areas also reported poor air quality, including Alipur at 258, Bawana at 246, NIH Narela at 244, North Campus, Delhi University, at 229, IIT Delhi at 227, Chandni Chowk at 208, Patparganj at 201 and RK Puram at 250.

In contrast, several locations recorded moderate air quality. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 175, IGI Airport (T3) recorded 174, JNU stood at 179 and IGNOU Maidan Garhi recorded 146. Greater Noida and Noida also remained in the 'moderate' category, with AQI readings of 159 and 189, respectively.

What are Delhi residents saying about pollution?

Despite the pollution readings, some residents said the conditions did not appear particularly concerning to them. Speaking to ANI, local resident Tushar said he had not noticed much pollution and felt visibility remained clear.

"Mostly I travel between Delhi and Kanpur and looking at the weather here, I don't really see much pollution. So maybe after Diwali, we might see some impact from the fireworks. But for now, I don't really notice any major difference in the pollution. So I think the weather is fine right now. The visibility is pretty clear here," Tushar said.

Another resident, Kamal, described the pollution levels as moderate and said breathing felt comfortable at the time.

"The pollution is medium right now, not too bad. You can breathe easily at the moment, there isn't that much pollution," Kamal said.

GRAP Stage-I measures in force across Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday as air quality remained in the 'poor' category. The decision followed a review by the GRAP sub-committee, which assessed the situation across the region and considered preventive steps to stop pollution levels from deteriorating further.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police held an inter-state coordination meeting to review the implementation of GRAP Stage-I measures. Discussions covered the diversion of non-compliant buses at Delhi's borders, enforcement of vehicle entry restrictions from November 1 to January 31, checks on pollution certificates, and steps to control road dust and pollution linked to construction activity.

Agencies were directed to implement CAQM guidelines within the stipulated time and improve real-time coordination. The aim is to strengthen enforcement and prevent any further deterioration in air quality.

Delhi AQI on Friday: Several areas recorded higher pollution

CPCB data for Friday showed higher AQI readings across several parts of Delhi. Jahangirpuri recorded 284, Rohini 281, Punjabi Bagh 275 and Bawana 269. Patparganj registered 263, Alipur 257, Chandni Chowk 245 and Aya Nagar 231. All these locations fell in the 'poor' category.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI of 0 to 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'. While Delhi's overall reading moved into the moderate range on Saturday morning, the figures from individual monitoring stations show that pollution remains uneven across the capital.

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