Delhi AQI today: Air Quality Index slightly improves to 306, cloud seeding trial likely

New Delhi:

Marking a small but notable improvement, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR was recorded at 306 on Tuesday, down from 315 on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Despite this drop, the air quality continues to fall under the ‘very poor’ category, signalling persistent pollution concerns. On Saturday (October 25), the AQI stood at 257, showing a clear deterioration over the weekend.

The Early Warning System forecast indicates that AQI levels may rise again between 320 and 350 later today, keeping the air in the “very poor” zone.

For reference, AQI levels are categorised as:

Good (0–50)

Satisfactory (51–100)

Moderately Polluted (101–200)

Poor (201–300)

Very Poor (301–400)

Severe (401–500)

Delhi weather forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi, has forecast a cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog during morning hours. Light rain or drizzle is expected later in the evening or night. The temperature on Monday morning was around 18°C, with the maximum likely to reach 29°C–31°C and the minimum between 17°C–19°C, according to the forecast. These mild conditions may slightly improve air quality temporarily, though experts caution that calm winds could limit pollutant dispersion.

Delhi’s first cloud seeding trial planned today

If weather conditions permit, Delhi may witness its first-ever cloud seeding experiment today, an official confirmed. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that a review meeting will assess the feasibility of conducting the trial, depending on atmospheric conditions.

“The aircraft has reached Delhi from Kanpur. If the weather remains supportive, we will attempt the cloud seeding trial,” the minister told PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier indicated that cloud formations between October 28 and 30 could make this possible.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding involves releasing silver iodide or salt particles into clouds to stimulate rainfall. This artificial rain technique aims to wash away pollutants and improve air quality. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the move a “pioneering step” to address Delhi’s long-standing pollution crisis.

“Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi. This experiment could help us tackle our environmental challenges,” she said. The project is being led by IIT Kanpur, with five trials planned in northwest Delhi under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on September 25.

A successful preparatory test flight was conducted last week in Burari, where the aircraft released small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds.

However, due to low atmospheric moisture (below 20%), no rainfall could be induced. The IIT Kanpur report noted that the trial confirmed the aircraft’s readiness, cloud seeding equipment functionality, and inter-agency coordination. The DGCA has permitted cloud seeding trials between October 1 and November 30 this year.