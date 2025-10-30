Delhi AQI today: Air quality crosses 400 in several areas, 'severe' pollution chokes national capital Delhi’s air quality worsened sharply on Thursday, with the AQI crossing 400 in Akshardham and staying in the ‘very poor to severe’ category across most NCR areas.

New Delhi:

Delhi and surrounding NCR cities are facing a triple challenge rising cold, thick smog, and worsening pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Akshardham reached 409, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category.

Other key areas also recorded worrying numbers on Thursday morning:

India Gate: AQI 319

Lodhi Road: AQI 325

Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad: AQI in the ‘Very Poor’ range

Residents across Delhi reported irritation in eyes and throat, breathing trouble, and reduced visibility. Authorities have started using truck-mounted water sprinklers to control dust in several parts of the city.

Weather adds to the trouble

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi-NCR is experiencing multiple weather influences. According to reports citing experts, the cyclone ‘Michaung’ (locally called Montha) has made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, while a Western Disturbance is active over the northern hills. Due to these systems, Delhi and nearby regions will see cloudy skies, mist, and light rain in some areas today.

IMD predicts the maximum temperature will stay between 27°C and 29°C, while the minimum may range from 17°C to 21°C across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida.

Experts say the main reason for rising pollution is the drop in wind speed. Winds that were moving at 14 km/h have now slowed to around 10 km/h, preventing pollutants from dispersing. The slow air movement allows dust and smoke particles to stay trapped close to the ground. Although IMD has not issued a major fog alert, dense haze and mist are likely to continue during the morning and daytime hours.