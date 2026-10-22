Delhi AQI remains 'poor' at India Gate, ITO, AIIMS and other key locations; visuals from across the city

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category at several key locations on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 280 at ITO and 276 near AIIMS, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Readings around Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar stood at 237, while the AQI near India Gate was recorded at 238.

The readings come a day after the national capital's daily average AQI entered the 'poor' category for the first time this season, prompting authorities to bring Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into force across Delhi-NCR. The city's daily average AQI rose from 179 on October 20 to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, before reaching 245 at 4 pm.

AQI at key locations in Delhi

The CPCB categorises AQI readings between 201 and 300 as 'poor'. On Thursday morning, ITO recorded an AQI of 280, followed by AIIMS at 276. India Gate stood at 238, while Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar both recorded 237.

The CPCB categorises AQI readings between 201 and 300 as 'poor'. Under its guidelines, an AQI of 0 to 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

GRAP Stage I measures imposed across Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of GRAP on Wednesday after reviewing pollution levels and weather forecasts. The measures aim to prevent further deterioration and require agencies across the region to strengthen pollution-control efforts.

These include tighter dust-control measures at construction sites, mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, regular waste collection and action against open waste burning. Authorities have also been directed to check vehicles for valid Pollution Under Control certificates and take action against visibly polluting and overage vehicles. The use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries is also restricted under Stage I.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicate that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category over the coming days. Agencies have been asked to maintain strict vigilance and intensify the prescribed measures.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

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Delhi-NCR pollution worsens, GRAP Stage 1 imposed as AQI jumps from 179 to 244