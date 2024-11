Delhi air pollution: AQI remains very poor, residents complain of health issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) An anti-smog gun sprays mist to mitigate smoggy conditions in New Delhi.

Delhi AQI: Residents in the national capital complained of breathing difficulties as the air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category on Sunday (November 24) for the third-week post-Diwali. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 362 as of 8:00 am on Sunday with the national capital engulfed by a thick layer of smog.

According to the CPCB data, the AQI measured in Vivek Vihar was 399, 403 at Nehru Nagar, 317 at ITO and 349 at Chandni Chowk. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. Residents complained of breathing difficulties, fever and other health issues as they urged the concerned authorities to find a permanent solution to the rising pollution levels.

"We have been facing problems due to the pollution. It has taken a toll on our daily life activities and we have also been facing issues in breathing as well," said a cyclist near India Gate.

Speaking to media, another person said that people would have to stay indoors and take precautions to protect their health.

"The cars need to be checked properly and stubble burning needs to be checked to reduce the pollution. It has taken a toll on the lives of both adults and children. It is a time for everyone to stay indoors as of now," he said.

"The situation has been deteriorating day by day. People go out early in the morning to breathe fresh air but here we are breathing pollution in the morning. It is high time that steps need to be taken to tackle the problem. People should start using masks," said a pedestrian near the India Gate.

"The situation have become very worrisome. It is getting difficult to even breathe. Fever among people has raised, schools have closed, travel has been disrupted," he said.

In Agra, the iconic Taj Mahal looked ethereal amid a thin layer of smog.

AQI was measured as 139 falling in the 'moderate' category as per CPCB data recorded at 8 am. Krishna, a tourist visiting the Taj Mahal said "We came here to visit the Taj Mahal because it was the weekend. However, the monument is barely visible due to the pollution and fog."

"It is disappointing. We hope it clears up in some time," he added.

SC directs Delhi govt to set up checkpoints to check entry of trucks

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and Police to immediately set up checkpoints on all 113 entry points to Delhi to check the entry of trucks in the national capital. It appointed 13 members of the Bar as court commissioners to visit the entry points to Delhi and verify whether entry of trucks is being stopped. The apex court expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance of GRAP IV measures saying despite orders passed by the apex court and CAQM, there is a failure on the part of the Delhi government and Police to comply with clauses under GRAP stage IV.

"So far as complaint is concerned, we are not satisfied. Government has not stated clearly as to at how many entry points there are officers present to comply with measures of GRAP IV," it said.

"We direct the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to ensure that check posts are immediately set up at all 113 entry points," the bench ordered.

As per the GRAP-IV restrictions imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the entry of trucks is prohibited to Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution. Keeping in view the rising level of pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing restrictions like bans on truck entry and a halt to public construction projects.

Gopal Rai on Delhi air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged Chief Secretary Dharmendra for strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the worsening air quality in the national capital. The minister highlighted the need for coordinated efforts in all departments to implement the Winter Action Plan-2024 and achieve sustained improvements in air quality.

Rai directed that all departments should also submit daily reports on actions taken and the progress made in implementing GRAP. He stressed the importance of strict enforcement mechanisms to penalise violators of air pollution norms.