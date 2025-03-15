Delhi's AQI drops to 85, lowest in 3 years | First 'satisfactory' air quality day in 2025 Delhi recorded its lowest AQI in three years, dropping to 85 and marking the first 'Satisfactory' air quality day of 2025. Meanwhile, Karnataka witnesses soaring temperatures, with heatwave warnings issued by the IMD. Check the latest weather updates.

In a significant improvement in air quality, Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 on Saturday, marking the lowest level in the past three years for the period between January 1 and March 15. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this is the first time in 2025 that Delhi’s air quality has fallen under the ‘Satisfactory’ category (AQI 51-100).

"Today, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 85, the lowest in the last three years for the period from January 1 to March 15. This is also the first day of the current year with a ‘Satisfactory’ AQI. Notably, Delhi has witnessed a ‘Satisfactory’ AQI in March for the first time in five years, since 2020," the CAQM stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Rising temperatures across India

As winter recedes, temperatures have started rising across the country. Ainapur Hobli village in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, recorded the highest temperature in the last 24 hours at 42.8 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a temperature rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius between March 15 and 17 over north Interior Karnataka. A heatwave warning has been issued for March 18-19, as extreme conditions are expected in isolated areas of north Interior Karnataka.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), many districts, including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayapura, recorded temperatures of 40°C and above on Friday.

Weather change in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR experienced a shift in weather as dark clouds covered the sky on Friday evening. Parts of South Delhi received light rain, bringing temporary relief. The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of isolated light rain over the plains of Northwest India in the coming days.

The improving air quality in Delhi is a positive development, but rising temperatures and heatwave warnings indicate an early onset of summer in several parts of the country.