Delhi: Temple demolished in PWD's anti-encroachment drive in Geeta Colony | VIDEO

A temple was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the PWD in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Monday morning.

Security was tightened in the Geeta Colony area of the national capital as an anti-encroachment drive took place today.

The slum dwellers were shifted to shelter camps by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The drive was conducted under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate and it is related to a place of worship, according to a senior police official.

"I received a notice (for temple demolition) a year ago, to which I replied back then and they (PWD) agreed to it. They again received an order to demolish from higher authorities. I agreed to it, and told them I have no objection to it," Amarjeet Kapoor, the owner of the temple said.

Demolition drive in central Delhi

Public Work Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD with the help of the police carried out a demolition drive on Sunday in central Delhi.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted under the supervision of SDM Karol Bagh. The demolition drive was carried out in Paharganj and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, said a senior police officer.

"Removing encroachment is a regular exercise for us (MCD), and this was a routine anti-encroachment action,” he added.

