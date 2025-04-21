Delhi airport to reopen runway 10/28 in first week of May to ease congestion Delhi airport will reopen runway 10/28 in the first week of May to ease air traffic congestion and reduce flight delays. The runway had been closed for maintenance and Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrades. The remaining upgrade work will be deferred by about a month.

New Delhi:

Amid growing air traffic congestion and flight delays, the Delhi airport operator DIAL on Sunday announced that runway 10/28 will be reopened for operations in the first week of May. The runway had been closed for maintenance and upgrade work, including enhancements to the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

In a statement posted on X, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it has decided, in coordination with stakeholders, to temporarily suspend the ongoing ILS upgrade on runway 10/28. The upgrade, aimed at preparing for low-visibility operations during the winter, will now be deferred by about a month. "The runway will be brought back into operation in the first week of May, with the remaining upgrade activities postponed," DIAL said.

Delhi airport has four runways: RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28. The temporary closure of runway 10/28, which does not support CAT III operations on one end, has reduced the airport’s arrival capacity and contributed to delays, especially in the presence of easterly winds.

A CAT III system enables aircraft to land in low-visibility conditions, particularly during fog. While the full upgrade of RW 10/28 is expected to be completed by September, before the winter fog season, DIAL said reopening the runway temporarily was necessary to manage current traffic volumes.

Currently, due to the closure of RW 10/28, Delhi airport is handling around 31–32 arrivals per hour, down from the usual 45, according to a senior Air Traffic Controller. To mitigate disruptions, authorities have implemented Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures over the past several days to ensure smoother landings and prevent excessive delays.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, is India’s busiest airport in terms of passenger and flight traffic.

