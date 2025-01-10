Delhi airport's T2 to be closed for four to six months for refurbishment works in next financial year

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi IGI Airport's T2 to remain closed

Delhi airport's Terminal 2 (T2) will remain closed for four to six months for refurbishment works in next financial year. Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said the four-decade-old Terminal 2 will undergo improvements and will become more efficient and comfortable for the passengers. In a communique, DIAL said that the refurbishment works of T2 are set to commence in 2025-26 with an expected completion date in Q2 of FY26.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has three terminals- T1, T2, and T3. Currently, T1 and T2 are used only for domestic flights. In the financial year starting from April 1, 2025, the renovation work of the Delhi Airport will begin and the services will be temporarily halted for four to six months, said DIAL.

"Terminal 2 will undergo a temporary shutdown for approximately 4 to 6 months to complete these improvements. The temporary closure of Terminal 2 is expected to cause minimal disruption to operations, as the newly developed Terminal 1 will absorb the additional load, ensuring continued service to passengers," DIAL said in its release.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) constructed Terminal 2 forty years ago. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the refurbishment of the four-decade-old T2 is the need of the hour. "The decades-old terminal will undergo significant upgrades aimed at elevating the passenger experience and increasing the airport's capacity to meet future growth demands," the release said.

DIAL CEO said the overall passenger experience will be enhanced by upgrading key infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and elevating passenger comfort. "With the terminal's projected passenger capacity expected to reach its peak by FY 2025-26, these enhancements will be crucial in supporting the growing demand for air travel, particularly for domestic passengers," he said.

Last year, the improvement work of Delhi airport's Terminal 1 was done. Functions in T1 were resumed from August17, in phases. A large section of Terminal 1’s roof collapsed in the early hours of 28 June following heavy rain, leading to the closure of the entire terminal. One person was killed and eight others were injured in the accident.

