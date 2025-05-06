Delhi airport declares full emergency after fumes detected in Aeroflot flight from Bangkok to Moscow A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 3:50 pm on Monday after fumes were detected in the cabin of Aeroflot flight SU 273, which was flying from Bangkok to Moscow.

New Delhi:

A full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:50 pm on Monday after fumes were reported inside the cabin of an Aeroflot flight en route from Bangkok to Moscow, airport sources said.

The flight, SU 273, was carrying approximately 425 passengers. Emergency response teams were immediately mobilised and the aircraft was attended to upon landing.

“All 425 passengers onboard are safe,” said an official at Delhi airport, adding that precautionary protocols were followed in line with standard aviation safety procedures.

Further details on the cause of the fumes and the current status of the aircraft are awaited.