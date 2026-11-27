A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) screener detected a knife concealed inside a passenger's belt buckle during security screening at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger had arrived from Hong Kong and was scheduled to travel onwards to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The unusual design of the prohibited item caught the screener's attention during X-ray screening. The incident came to light after the CISF shared a video of the detection on social media, highlighting how an everyday accessory had been modified to conceal a sharp object.

How did CISF detect the concealed knife?

According to the CISF, the screener noticed an unusual metallic object while examining the passenger's baggage through an X-BIS scanner. Suspecting that the object required closer examination, the official referred the baggage for a physical check.

The inspection led to the discovery of a small knife integrated into a metallic belt buckle. The force praised the screener's alertness, keen observation and professionalism, saying the timely detection had helped identify an unusually designed prohibited item.

The passenger was intercepted at the airport while preparing to board the connecting flight to Raipur. Knives and other sharp objects are prohibited inside aircraft cabins under aviation security regulations.

CISF had conducted a mock hijack drill at Ahmedabad Airport

The detection came days after the CISF participated in a joint counter-hijacking exercise at Ahmedabad Airport on November 21. The drill, called Exercise Air Defender, simulated a hijacked aircraft being diverted to Ahmedabad and tested the response of security agencies.

During the exercise, the CISF's Quick Reaction Team cordoned off and secured the aircraft, while an NSG team carried out a simulated rescue operation. Personnel from the CISF, NSG and other agencies took part in the exercise, which focused on crisis management, tactical response and coordination between security teams.

The mock exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness of agencies to respond to an aviation security emergency. The latest detection at Delhi Airport highlighted another aspect of the CISF's role in aviation security: identifying prohibited objects during routine passenger and baggage screening.

ALSO READ:

Man tries to force entry into Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, CISF foils attempt; incident caught on CCTV