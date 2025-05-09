Delhi: Air raid siren testing to be carried out at PWD building in ITO amid rising India-Pakistan tensions Operation Sindoor: According to police sources, the special commissioners of all the zones are holding meetings with their deputies to take stock of the security arrangements.

New Delhi:

The civil defence directorate on Friday (May 9) will carry out testing of an air raid siren installed atop the multistorey PWD building in ITO. The testing will commence at 3:00 pm and will be carried out for a period of 15-20 minutes. The testing comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan involving missile attacks and shelling, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that led to the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22 (Tuesday).

It added that the general public is required to remain calm and not to panic during the testing exercise.

Security heightened at vital installations in national capital

Heavy security was deployed at the vital installations in Delhi today, including government buildings and areas with high footfalls, as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pakistani military targeted several border areas using drones and missiles on Thursday night (May 8).

A senior police officer said all vital installations, including government buildings, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, courts, and foreign embassies, are being safeguarded by deploying additional forces, including paramilitary personnel. Police also strengthened vigil in areas with high footfalls, including markets, railway stations, malls, parks and Metro stations.

Delhi cops leaves cancelled

Amid the soaring tensions, leaves of all Delhi Police personnel were cancelled on Thursday night. "Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra force in every sensitive area," an officer said.

According to police sources, the special commissioners of all the zones are holding meetings with their deputies to take stock of the security arrangements. "All the DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their respective areas. Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation," a police source said.

While bomb disposal squads have carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations, all the vehicles entering the capital are being checked.

The developments came after India on Thursday night (May 7) swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, after foiling its attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military on Thursday attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.