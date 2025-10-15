Delhi air quality worsens: AQI in 'very poor' category at 5 stations with Anand Vihar recording worst at 345 Delhi's air quality dipped on Wednesday, with five monitoring stations recording AQI levels in the "very poor" category. Anand Vihar reported the highest pollution level at 345, while transport emissions were identified as the primary pollution source.

The national capital witnessed a sharp dip in air quality on Wednesday as five monitoring stations recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "very poor" category. Data from 38 out of Delhi's 40 air quality monitoring stations was available and five of them reported AQI levels above 300. This comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan - Stage I (GRAP-I) in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Anand Vihar records highest pollution level

Among the five most polluted stations, Anand Vihar topped the chart with an AQI of 345. It was followed closely by Wazirpur at 325, Dwarka Sector 8 at 314, and both DU North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road registering AQIs of 307 each. These figures placed them firmly in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards.

Majority of Delhi breathes 'poor' to 'moderate' air

While five stations showed "very poor" air quality, 20 others recorded AQI in the "poor" category. Thirteen stations reported readings in the "moderate" range, offering a relatively better but still concerning air quality level. Delhi's overall AQI stood at 201 on Tuesday categorised as ‘poor’, as per official data.

Transport emissions a major contributor

Transport emissions continue to be a leading cause of pollution in the city. According to the Decision Support System (DSS), vehicular emissions contributed 19.8 per cent to the total pollution load on Tuesday, making it the largest single contributor. Notably, the Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI levels to help the public understand pollution levels. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 is "satisfactory", 101 to 200 falls under "moderate", 201 to 300 is marked as "poor", 301 to 400 as "very poor" and anything between 401 and 500 is classified as "severe".

Temperature and humidity levels also monitored

It is to be noted here that Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is 1.3 degrees below the season's average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was reported at 89 per cent at 8:30 am, indicating a damp and heavy atmosphere that often contributes to the trapping of pollutants near the surface.

(With inputs from PTI)

