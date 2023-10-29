Delhi air quality deteriorates, drops to 'very poor' category, AQI at 309

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi AQI at 309

Delhi's air quality dropped to the 'very poor' category on Sunday while the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 309, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) - India.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida is also in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 372 while the air quality in Gurugram is in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 221.

Just a day earlier, the AQI stood at 286 while the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category.

Noida's AQI stood at 255 with air quality remaining in 'poor' category on Saturday while the air quality in Gurugram was slightly better remaining in 'moderate' category with AQI at 200.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

