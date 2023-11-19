Delhi air quality remains in ‘‘Very Poor' category for second consecutive day, AQI at 398

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thick layer of smog engulfs the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi (old visual)

Air pollution: Delhi recorded the air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category with an overall AQI of 398 on Sunday morning (November 19), according to the Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. The national capital woke up to the ‘Very Poor’ air quality for the second consecutive day. The city witnessed a slight improvement yesterday as the ‘Severe’ air quality changed to ‘Very Poor’ with AQI at 398 at 7 am, which further improved to 319 at 4 pm. Mist surrounded the city early in the morning today limiting the visibility to the early commuters.

AQIs at various areas in the city

Anand Vihar: 335

Ashok Vihar: 196

Dwarka Sector 8: 325

IGI T3: 290

ITO: 331

North Campus DU: 310

Punjabi Bagh: 331

RK Puram: 322

Rohini: 335

Vivek Vihar: 224

Wazirpur: 347

(With ANI inputs)

