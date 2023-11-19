Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
  4. Delhi air quality remains in ‘‘Very Poor' category for second consecutive day, AQI at 398

Delhi air quality remains in ‘‘Very Poor' category for second consecutive day, AQI at 398

The national capital woke up to the 'Very Poor' air quality on Sunday for the second consecutive day. The layer of mist engulfed the city early in the morning, thus limiting the visibility.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 8:23 IST
Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI
Image Source : PTI Thick layer of smog engulfs the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi (old visual)

Air pollution: Delhi recorded the air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category with an overall AQI of 398 on Sunday morning (November 19), according to the Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. The national capital woke up to the ‘Very Poor’ air quality for the second consecutive day. The city witnessed a slight improvement yesterday as the ‘Severe’ air quality changed to ‘Very Poor’ with AQI at 398 at 7 am, which further improved to 319 at 4 pm. Mist surrounded the city early in the morning today limiting the visibility to the early commuters.

AQIs at various areas in the city

  • Anand Vihar: 335
  • Ashok Vihar: 196
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 325
  • IGI T3: 290
  • ITO: 331
  • North Campus DU: 310
  • Punjabi Bagh: 331
  • RK Puram: 322
  • Rohini: 335
  • Vivek Vihar: 224
  • Wazirpur: 347

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Punjab records over 600 farm fires as farmers continue stubble burning, defying SC order

