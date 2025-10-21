Delhi air quality plummets morning after Diwali: These are the 10 most polluted areas in the city The morning after Diwali brought a thick layer smog over Delhi on Tuesday as the air quality depleted to the "very poory" category with the AQI recorded near and over 400 in multiple places.

New Delhi:

Thick smog and toxic air engulfed Delhi on Tuesday morning, leaving the already choking city in an even worse state just a day after Diwali. The air quality plummeted to the ‘Very Poor’ category on the Air Quality Index (AQI), with most monitoring stations recording pollution levels in the red zone.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 350 at 8 am.

Top 10 most-polluted areas in the national capital on Tuesday morning:

Area AQI Category Bawana 427 Severe Wazirpur 408 Severe Alipur 408 Severe Jahangirpuri 407 Severe Burari Crossing 402 Severe Shadipur 399 Very Poor Ashok Vihar 391 Very Poor Punjabi Bagh 376 Very Poor Sonia Vihar 374 Very Poor Vivek Vihar 374 Very Poor

Other areas where the air quality depleted included JLN Stadium (AQI 318), ITO (347), Lodhi Road (327), Aya Nagar, Anand Vihar (360), Okhla Phase-2 (353), North Campus, Delhi University (363), and Dilshad Garden (357). The air around Indira Gandhi International Airport also remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with an AQI of 313.

Delhi air quality deteriorates

In the days leading up to Diwali, Delhi’s air quality had steadily worsened, with AQI levels becoming increasingly alarming. Despite Stage 2 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP 2) being enforced on Sunday, AQI readings reached the ‘severe’ category on Diwali itself, with most stations recording levels above 300 and Anand Vihar and Wazirpur exceeding 400.

The situation worsened further on Tuesday, following Diwali fireworks. Every winter, Delhi sees a sharp rise in toxic air and pollution, and this year has been no exception.

Supreme Court permits green crackers

On October 15, just days before Dhanteras and Diwali, the Supreme Court allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region from October 18 to 20.

The permission came with conditions: only crackers manufactured within the NCR were allowed, and their use was restricted to specific time slots: 6-7 pm and 8-10 pm. The top court described this decision as a “balanced approach” to enable festive celebrations while protecting the environment.

