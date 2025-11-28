Delhi's AQI hits over 380 in 'very poor' category amid winter smog, Kejriwal demands GST cut on air purifiers​ Following AQI improvement from 'Severe' levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage III Graded Response Action Plan restrictions on Wednesday with immediate effect. Stages I and II measures remain enforced under the modified GRAP from November 21.

New Delhi:

Delhi awoke to thick smog on Friday (November 28) as winter pollution intensified, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 384 at 8 AM, firmly in the 'Very Poor' category per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This marked a slight rise from 377 at around 4 PM on November 27, maintaining hazardous conditions (301-400 range). Several hotspots plunged into 'Severe' territory (401-500), including Ashok Vihar at 417, Bawana at 413, Jahangirpuri at 420, and Anand Vihar at 408.​

Severe pollution hotspots

Prominent areas like Chandni Chowk (408), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (401), Burari Crossing (403), and others reported severe levels, affecting even healthy residents with risks to respiratory and cardiac health. Other zones such as Mandir Marg (320), ITO (393), Najafgarh (365), Siri Fort (394), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (354) stayed 'Very Poor,' underscoring NCR-wide stagnation.​

Local views on causes and failed fixes

Resident Vinod attributed heightened pollution to Ethiopian volcanic ash mixing with seasonal factors, calling government efforts like cloud-seeding for artificial rain ineffective due to misplaced chemical drops. He noted annual smog persistence but emphasized external influences amplifying Delhi's woes.​

GRAP restrictions eased but vigilance continues

With AQI improving from 'Severe,' the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures on Wednesday, retaining Stages I and II for prevention. Closed construction sites require separate clearances; agencies must monitor to avert slips into Severe+ levels under the modified GRAP from November 21.​

Kejriwal's GST demand

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X and said, "Clean air and clean water are fundamental rights for every citizen. In Delhi and northern India, the air has turned lethal, yet instead of providing solutions, the government is taxing people. Families buy air purifiers to protect themselves from pollution, only to discover an 18 per cent GST slapped on them- this is outright injustice. I demand the central government immediately remove GST on air and water purifiers. If solutions can't be offered, at least stop burdening citizens' pockets.​"