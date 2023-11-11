Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
Delhi sees significant air quality improvement, drops to ‘Poor’ category

Delhi had been engulfed in thick smog for over a week, however, after the rain lashed the city and nearby areas on early Friday, the situation improved significantly with AQI now dropping to the 'Poor' category.

Ashesh Mallick New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2023 8:17 IST
Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Saturday morning

In a major development, the national capital on Saturday (November 11) woke up ‘Poor’ air quality, a huge change and relief for the residents as the city had been engulfed with smog for over a week with the AQI falling consistently under the ‘Severe’ category. The city had witnessed light showers in the early hours of Friday, bringing down the AQI slightly to the ‘Very Poor’ category yesterday. The situation saw a significant improvement on Saturday morning as the city saw progress for the second straight day with various areas in the capital recording AQI under 300.

Anand Vihar recorded AQI at 295, Ashok Vihar at 199, IGI Airport T3 at 204, ITO at 263, Jahangirpuri at 250, North Campus Delhi University at 235. Some other areas which saw better air quality today are Punjabi Bagh at 244, Rohini at 224, Shadipur at 228, Sri Aurobindo Marg at 186, Patparganj at 234.

 

