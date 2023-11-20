Monday, November 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi's air quality hovers around 'Very Poor' category for third straight day

Delhi's air quality hovers around 'Very Poor' category for third straight day

The city has been witnessing air quality falling under the 'Very Poor' category for the last few days. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI over 350 and some close to 400 this morning.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2023 9:08 IST
Delhi air pollution, Delhi pollution, Delhi AQI
Image Source : PTI Smog covers the Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi

Air pollution: The national capital’s air quality hovered around the ‘Very Poor’ category for the third day in a trot. Several areas in Delhi recorded the AQI between 300 to 400 while some areas saw ‘Poor’ air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 8 am on Monday (November 20). The city’s overall air quality improved from 398 at 7 am yesterday to 301 at 4 pm, however, several localities in the national capital recorded AQIs over 350. The city witnessed a slight improvement on Saturday as the ‘Severe’ air quality changed to ‘Very Poor’, which has remained in the category since then.

AQIs in various areas of Delhi:

  • Anand Vihar: 364
  • Ashok Vihar: 343
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 371
  • IGI T3: 318
  • ITO: 320
  • Jahangirpuri: 399
  • North Campus DU: 350
  • Najafgarh: 323
  • Punjabi Bagh: 398
  • RK Puram: 346
  • Rohini: 386
  • Shadipur: 339
  • Vivek Vihar: 284
  • Wazirpur: 396

AQIs in Noida:

  • Sector 125: 298
  • Sector 62: 302
  • Sector 1: 280
  • Sector 116: 353

AQIs in Ghaziabad:

  • Indirapuram: 333
  • Loni: 307
  • Sanjay Nagar: 284
  • Vasundhara: 300

AQIs in Gurugram:

  • NISE: 165
  • Sector 51: 337
  • Teri Gram: 235
  • Vikas Sadan: 219

ALSO READ | Punjab records over 600 farm fires as farmers continue stubble burning, defying SC order

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News