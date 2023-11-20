Delhi's air quality hovers around 'Very Poor' category for third straight day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smog covers the Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi

Air pollution: The national capital’s air quality hovered around the ‘Very Poor’ category for the third day in a trot. Several areas in Delhi recorded the AQI between 300 to 400 while some areas saw ‘Poor’ air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 8 am on Monday (November 20). The city’s overall air quality improved from 398 at 7 am yesterday to 301 at 4 pm, however, several localities in the national capital recorded AQIs over 350. The city witnessed a slight improvement on Saturday as the ‘Severe’ air quality changed to ‘Very Poor’, which has remained in the category since then.

AQIs in various areas of Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 364

Ashok Vihar: 343

Dwarka Sector 8: 371

IGI T3: 318

ITO: 320

Jahangirpuri: 399

North Campus DU: 350

Najafgarh: 323

Punjabi Bagh: 398

RK Puram: 346

Rohini: 386

Shadipur: 339

Vivek Vihar: 284

Wazirpur: 396

AQIs in Noida:

Sector 125: 298

Sector 62: 302

Sector 1: 280

Sector 116: 353

AQIs in Ghaziabad:

Indirapuram: 333

Loni: 307

Sanjay Nagar: 284

Vasundhara: 300

AQIs in Gurugram:

NISE: 165

Sector 51: 337

Teri Gram: 235

Vikas Sadan: 219

