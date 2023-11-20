Delhi's air quality hovers around 'Very Poor' category for third straight day

Air pollution: The national capital’s air quality hovered around the ‘Very Poor’ category for the third day in a trot. Several areas in Delhi recorded the AQI between 300 to 400 while some areas saw ‘Poor’ air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 8 am on Monday (November 20). The city’s overall air quality improved from 398 at 7 am yesterday to 301 at 4 pm, however, several localities in the national capital recorded AQIs over 350. The city witnessed a slight improvement on Saturday as the ‘Severe’ air quality changed to ‘Very Poor’, which has remained in the category since then.
AQIs in various areas of Delhi:
- Anand Vihar: 364
- Ashok Vihar: 343
- Dwarka Sector 8: 371
- IGI T3: 318
- ITO: 320
- Jahangirpuri: 399
- North Campus DU: 350
- Najafgarh: 323
- Punjabi Bagh: 398
- RK Puram: 346
- Rohini: 386
- Shadipur: 339
- Vivek Vihar: 284
- Wazirpur: 396
AQIs in Noida:
- Sector 125: 298
- Sector 62: 302
- Sector 1: 280
- Sector 116: 353
AQIs in Ghaziabad:
- Indirapuram: 333
- Loni: 307
- Sanjay Nagar: 284
- Vasundhara: 300
AQIs in Gurugram:
- NISE: 165
- Sector 51: 337
- Teri Gram: 235
- Vikas Sadan: 219
