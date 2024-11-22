Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court orders continuation of GRAP-4 in city for 3 more days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has ordered the continuation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi for at least three more days in a bid to combat the worsening air pollution levels in the national capital. The decision was made after the court reviewed the current environmental situation and the urgent need for stringent measures to curb the alarming levels of air pollution.

The GRAP-4, a set of emergency measures aimed at reducing pollution during severe air quality conditions, has been in effect in Delhi for the past few days. Under this plan, various restrictions are imposed, including the closure of construction sites, halting the operation of coal and biomass-based industries, and a ban on the use of diesel generator sets. In addition, the Delhi government has been advised to limit vehicular traffic, particularly diesel vehicles, and increase the deployment of machines to control dust.

Earlier, on Monday, the Delhi government imposed the restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 450 for the first time this season. The GRAP-4 restrictions cover a range of sectors, including the closure of physical classes and the ban on all construction activities. During GRAP-4 restriction period, the construction of all highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects remained halted.

According to the notification issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential

commodities/ providing essential services). A11 LNG/CNG/ Electric/ BSVI Diesel trucks) shall, however, be permitted to enter Delhi.

Do not permit LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/ BSVl diesel, to enter l) Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.

Enforce a strict ban on plying of Delhi-registered IlS, lV and below diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.

Ban C&D (Construction and development) activities, as in the GRAP Stage-lll, also lor linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, telecommunication etc.

NCR state governments and GNC'I'D may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI - IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

NCR state governments/CNCTD to take a decision on allowing the public,

municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

The central government may make appropriate decisions on permitting work

from home for employees in central government offices.

State governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on the odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

Meanwhile, with the ban on Ban C&D (Construction and development) activities in Delhi, several private and government projects are going to be affected.

