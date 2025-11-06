Delhi air pollution: Over 4.87 lakh motorists penalised for driving without valid PUC certificate

New Delhi:

Strict action is being taken against violators

Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police penalised over 4.87 lakh motorists as of October this year for driving without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, compared to 3.78 lakh during the same period in 2024, marking a sharp 20 per cent rise, an official said on Thursday. As per the data from the Delhi Traffic Police, the intensified drive comes as the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'poor to severe' category.

"Strict action is being taken against violators to curb vehicular emissions that significantly contribute to Delhi's air quality," the official said.

The officer informed that till October 30, police had issued over 8.87 lakh challans to vehicles found without valid PUC certificates. In addition, 941 vehicles carrying materials like cement, sand and dust in the open were penalised, while 12 end-of-life vehicles were seized for violating pollution-control norms.

West Traffic Range records highest number of PUC violations

The West Traffic Range recorded the highest number of PUC violations (1,14,754 challans), followed by East (1,09,707), South (1,06,939), North (96,984), Northwest (83,438) and Central (76,012), police data mentioned.

Sources in the traffic police said that despite the extensive enforcement, only about 10 per cent of the violators have paid their fines. The PUC violation attracts a penalty of Rs 10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the latest data, the traffic police have already stepped up enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), issuing 46,921 challans to motorists for driving without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) between October 14 and November 2.

Traffic teams inspect 82,334 commercial vehicles

Another officer said that traffic teams deployed at city borders inspected 82,334 commercial vehicles during the period, refusing entry to 3,018 that failed to meet anti-pollution standards.

On average, 712 commercial vehicles were ticketed daily for violating no-entry or restricted-timing rules. Additionally, 204 vehicles transporting construction and demolition waste were fined Rs 20,000 each for not covering their loads properly. Stage 2 of GRAP came into effect on October 19.

