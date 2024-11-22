Delhi air pollution: NDMC launches 'night cleaning drive' amid 'very poor' AQI levels | Details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Night cleaning drive in Delhi.

Delhi air pollution: In a bid to reduce pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) conducted night cleaning and road sweeping at multiple locations early Friday morning. It was done under the supervision of Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice Chairman of NDMC and a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He emphasised the goal of making NDMC areas "garbage-free" as part of the council’s broader efforts to enhance cleanliness and address environmental concerns.

Speaking to news agency ANI during the drive, he said, "We have started night cleaning... We are in Khan Market, one of the most famous markets in the world. People visiting Khan Market will now see clean roads and areas near shops. We draw inspiration from our Prime Minister and Home Minister to transform the city into a healthier, more vibrant, and more beautiful place." He added that NDMC staff have taken a resolution to begin this initiative from Khan Market and extend it to other parts of Delhi.

He further noted that market associations are supporting the initiative, emphasising that night cleaning will bring significant improvements to the city. Kuljeet Singh Chahal also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, accusing it of failing to take adequate measures to clean Delhi. Meanwhile, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379 as of 8 am on Thursday, categorised as 'very poor.'

Centre announces staggered timings for staff

Meanwhile, the Central government has announced staggered working hours for its employees to aid the fight against pollution in the national capital. According to an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry, employees have been advised carpooling and use of public transport to minimise vehicular pollution. "Offices can operate from 9 am to 5.30 pm or from 10 am to 6.30 pm," the order stated. In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, effective from November 18. Stage IV of GRAP includes measures such as banning the entry of trucks and suspending public construction projects.

(With inputs from agencies)

