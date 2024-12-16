Delhi air pollution: GRAP-4 measures implemented across NCR, AQI dips to 'Severe+' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-NCR continues to reel under severe air pollution.

Delhi's air quality plunged further on Monday prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday night. This comes after the AQI rose to 399 at 9 pm and breached the 400 mark at 10 pm. The GRAP 4 measures were introduced within hours of implementing Stage III restrictions earlier in the day, when the AQI hovered over 300, indicating severe pollution levels. According to CAQM, the deteriorating air quality is attributed to highly unfavourable meteorological conditions, including stagnant winds and an extremely low mixing height, which have trapped pollutants near the ground.

According to an official order, the curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan for winters include a ban on all construction and demolition activities, including public projects such as highways and flyovers, and on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi. The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index, which was 379 at 4 pm, breached the 400 mark around 10 pm amid extremely calm winds and "buildup of an inversion layer adversely affecting the vertical mixing height". Vertical mixing height is the height above the surface throughout which a pollutant can be dispersed.