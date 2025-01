Follow us on Image Source : PTI People commuting during a foggy morning in Delhi.

The Centre’s air quality panel on Friday revoked GRAP-3 restrictions amid decrease in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. This comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to remove Stage III ('Severe' Air Quality) actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and intensify actions under Stage I and II with immediate effect.