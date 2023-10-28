Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 286

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from Akshardham.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category while the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 286, SAFAR informed. Meanwhile, Noida's AQI stood at 255 with air quality remaining in 'poor' category as well while the air quality in Gurugram was slightly better remaining in 'moderate' category with AQI at 200.

Just a day earlier, Delhi's air quality had turned 'very poor' on Sunday for the first time since May, mainly due to a drop in temperature and wind speed, which allowed pollutants to accumulate. The quality of air in the national capital continued to remain in the poor category on Friday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) setting at 249, according to SAFAR India.

The city's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 256 at 9 am. Several areas recorded their AQI in the 'very poor' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 256 at 4 pm on Thursday, 243 on Wednesday and 220 on Tuesday.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

