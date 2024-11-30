Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

For the third day in a row, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, as the AQI was recorded as 351 at 9 am as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The most polluted part of the national capital remained Mundka, with severe air quality and an AQI of 401.

Meanwhile, a layer of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital and toxic foam persisted over the Yamuna river. Due to the choking pollution levels, the elderly and other medically vulnerable people continue to have breathing issues.

AQI at different parts of Delhi

Anand Vihar: 377

Burari crossing: 351

Alipur: 351

DTU: 379

ITO: 328

IGI T3: 338

Mundka: 408

Okhla Phase-2: 359

Patparganj: 349

Rohini: 381

Sri Aurobindo Marg: 306

Although the AQI remains in the very poor category, it has significantly improved since the past few weeks when it deteriorated to the hazardous category and restrictions under the GRAP-IV were implemented.

The AQI scale used by authorities categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), 401-450 (Severe), and above 450 (Severe Plus). With the current levels still in the "very poor" and "severe" range, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions to minimize exposure to harmful pollutants.