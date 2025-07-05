Delhi: Three AC mechanics die, one hospitalised due to suspected gas leak in Dakshinpuri | Video Delhi: Initial findings point to suffocation, possibly caused by a gas leak during air conditioner repair work. As per DCP South Ankit Chauhan, the room where the men were working lacked proper ventilation, raising concerns that they may have inhaled toxic gases commonly used in AC servicing.

New Delhi:

A distress call to the Delhi Police PCR helpline led to a grim discovery in the Dakshinpuri area of South Delhi on Saturday (July 5). The caller, Zeeshan, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, reported that his brother was not answering his phone, and the door to the house was locked from inside. Police teams rushed to the spot and broke into a first-floor room, where they found four men lying unconscious.

4 found unconscious in a small room

The house consisted of a single, poorly ventilated room where the men were working as air conditioner (AC) mechanics. All four were immediately shifted, initially to Ambedkar Hospital and later to Safdarjung and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

3 dead, one in critical condition

Of the four men, three- identified as Imran alias Salman, Mohsin, and one unidentified person- were declared dead upon arrival. The fourth, Haseeb, is currently undergoing medical treatment and remains in critical condition.

Possible suffocation due to 'gas leak'

Preliminary investigations suggest suffocation due to a possible gas leak during AC repair work. According to DCP South, Ankit Chauhan, the room had no ventilation, and the men were likely exposed to toxic gases used in AC servicing. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after postmortem reports. Notably, no external injury marks were found on any of the bodies.

Police investigation underway

Police are continuing their investigation to determine if the deaths were accidental or if there was any foul play involved. More details are awaited as authorities await forensic and postmortem findings.