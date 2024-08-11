Delhi: AAP shifts headquarters into new office in Lutyens' Zone amid expansion efforts

Follow us on Image Source : AAP (X) Delhi: AAP shifts headquarters into new office in Lutyens' Zone.

Delhi news: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shifted its headquarters to Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in Lutyens' Zone in the national capital today (August 11). The shift was done after the Supreme Court’s order. Previously, the party's headquarters was located near the Rouse Avenue Court, near ITO.

As per the court's order, the Central government has allocated Bungalow number 1 on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in the Lutyens Zone to AAP. The party has stated that all their meetings, press conferences, and other events will now be held at this new headquarters.

In June, the Supreme Court had given AAP time until August 10 to vacate the Rouse Avenue premises. Initially, the party was supposed to vacate the premises by June 15, but the Supreme Court put a hold on that order.

AAP's office was previously operating from Bungalow No. 206 on Rouse Avenue. This property was allocated to the Delhi High Court in 2020 for expanding the district courts, but the AAP office continued to function there. This led to the case reaching the Supreme Court.

AAP confirmed the shift of the headquarters on social media. It is said that a meeting of senior AAP leaders might be held on Sunday to prepare for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This meeting could be chaired by Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. Just two days ago, Manish Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court. He had been in jail for the past 17 months in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The party mentioned that Sisodia’s release had boosted the morale of the party workers.

AAP also mentioned that they are confident of repeating their previous successes in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, as they have done in the past three elections.

The party noted that the release of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has energised their workers. However, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also part of his Cabinet, are still in Tihar Jail.

The Aam Aadmi Party put up its board at 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, its new office in Lutyens' Delhi, and began the shifting process on Sunday. "The press conferences and events will now happen at the new office. The shifting formalities will be completed soon," a party source said.

The new office will be the fifth address of the AAP's headquarters. In its initial days, the party was operating from Ghaziabad and later moved to a bungalow near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. The party then shifted its base to Patel Nagar and then to 206, Rouse Avenue.

The court had directed the party to vacate its office by after noting that the plot on Rouse Avenue was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.