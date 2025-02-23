Delhi: AAP's legislative party to meet to decide name of LoP today, Atishi among frontrunners The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to decide on the name for the post of Leader of Opposition of the assembly, as the session is set to commence on February 24.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scheduled to hold a meeting with their legislative party members on Sunday afternoon to finalise the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. The legislative party will also discuss the agenda they will raise in the first session of the Assembly. The party's national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting.

As per the sources, the meeting will be held at the party headquarters 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in the national capital and members will decide on their Leader of Opposition. Former CM Atishi is among the front runners for the post in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal, who lost the New Delhi Assembly seat in elections.

Assembly session from February 24

It must be noted that the assembly session will commence on February 24, where the MLAs will be sworn in and the new Speaker will be appointed. Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Vijender Gupta has been nominated as speaker, whereas Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed pro-tem speaker in the meantime. On February 25, the second day of the session, the government will table the Comptroller Auditor General's (CAG) report, which allegedly details corruption and irregularities by the erstwhile AAP.

Harish Khurana, the BJP MLA, said with the report being tabled, "many things will come to light," whether it is detailing corruption and irregularities in excise policy, renovation of former CM's residence (dubbed as Sheesh Mahal by the BJP) or in education policies.

"The report will be tabled in the House and many things will come to light. I think the truth will come out in the CAG report. Whether it is education, liquor, or Sheesh Mahal, many such issues will be raised in the House," Khurana said on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)