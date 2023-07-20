Delhi: 7-year-old girl's throat slit by stray Chinese manjha, dies, police case filed

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The manjha is banned in Delhi yet it is being sold legally in the few shops of the national capital.

Manjha menace: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi's Pashcim Vihar area.

According to police, the girl was travelling on a motorbike with her father when the incident happened in Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar on Wednesday evening.

The banned manjha slit her throat as she was sitting in the front, followed by her father, who was riding the bike. Her 13-year-old sister and mother were riding pillion on the same bike when the unfortunate incident occured.

Police officials said a PCR call was received at 7.27 pm in Paschim Vihar West Police Station regarding the death of a girl due to a suspected Chinese manjha. The information was received from Sri Balaji Action Hospital, officials added.

Police action

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway, the officer said.

Police seek public support

Delhi Police on Thursday took to Twitter and asked people to inform them if anyone they know is selling or manufacturing Chinese manjha.

"Is Chinese manjha being sold, manufactured or used near you? Let's stop it together! Inform us on 112 and cooperate with us in its prevention. Your identity will be kept confidential," police tweeted in Hindi.

What in manjha?

A thread coated with glass particles used for flying kites is called manjha. The manja is banned still few people outlawed and started selling the manja days before Independence Day.

Ban on manjha

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese manjha in the national capital as it not only cause tragic accidents, it can also cut the skin of animals, birds and human beings.

