Delhi: 7-year-old boy drowns in pond formed in park after heavy rain in Rohini

Image Source : ANI Visual from the park in Rohini

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in the Rohini's Sector 20 area of the national capital, officials said on Sunday (August 11). The incident took place on Saturday evening when he was playing in the park, they added.

"On Saturday, around 6.30 pm, a PCR call regarding the drowning of a child in a park in Sector 20 in Rohini was received at Aman Vihar Police Station," a senior police officer said.

A police team reached the spot immediately and were informed that the child had been rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

What did the police say?

According to the police, the initial investigation revealed that the boy drowned in the park which was waterlogged due to rain in the area. The police also obtained the details about the deceased, they added.

The officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and necessary action has been taken in the matter. The police are also scanning the CCTV camera footage to know the actual sequence of events, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

