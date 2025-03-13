Delhi: 6 injured as fire breaks out in Connaught Place restaurant A fire triggered by an LPG cylinder leak at Bikkgane Biryani in Delhi’s Connaught Place injured six people on Thursday. The injured were taken to RML Hospital for treatment.

At least six people sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a restaurant in the Connaught Place market area in the national capital on Thursday, fire officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the blaze started in the kitchen of Bikkgane Biryani, located in P Block of the popular commercial hub. The fire is believed to have been triggered by a leak from an LPG cylinder.

An alert was received around 11:55 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Efforts to douse the flames continued for several hours, officials said. All six injured were taken to RML Hospital for medical treatment. While the extent of their injuries has not been officially confirmed, officials said most of them suffered burn injuries.

The Delhi Police said a probe into the incident has been initiated, and the case has been handed over to the Connaught Place Police Station for further investigation. Authorities said the exact cause of the leak and whether safety protocols were being followed at the time of the incident will be examined as part of the inquiry.