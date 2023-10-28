Delhi: 50-year-old balloon seller dies, two injured as cylinder bursts while filling gas

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

New Delhi: A 50-year-old balloon seller died while two others sustained injuries after a gas cylinder used to fill balloons burst in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on Saturday (October 28), the police said. The incident occurred outside the residence of the balloon vendor identified as Deep Singh at Block G of Sangam Vihar at around 4.30 pm, they added. The police said that Singh was putting calcium carbide and water in a gas cylinder when it burst which injured him, a labourer Hanif Ansari (35) and a 6-year-old girl standing nearby, a police officer said.

All of them were rushed to the hospital where Singh was declared brought dead.

“Haneef is recuperating, the girl has been shifted to a private hospital,” the police said.

The police have registered a case and are probing the incident, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)