Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: 3-year-old boy dies after falling from escalator handrail at Pacific Mall

Delhi: 3-year-old boy dies after falling from escalator handrail at Pacific Mall

Delhi: The injured child was immediately rushed to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Mall authorities were informed and local police were called to the scene.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 15, 2025 7:46 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 7:48 IST
Delhi, delhi police, delhi news, 3 year old delhi boy dies after falling from escalator handrail at
Image Source : PACIFIC MALL DELHI (X) Delhi's Pacific Mall.

Delhi: A three-year-old children died after falling off a handrail of an escalator in Pacific Mall in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Tuesday (January 14), police said. The boy was part of a group of women and children from Uttam Nagar who had come to the mall to watch a movie, a police officer said.

"While the adults were busy buying tickets, the boy wandered near an escalator. Eyewitnesses report that the child attempted to slide along the handrail but lost his balance and fell from a height," the officer said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Related Stories
Delhi expected to witness rainfall on this day, check IMD weather update here

Delhi expected to witness rainfall on this day, check IMD weather update here

23-year-old Delhi man poses as US model, cons 700 women on dating apps

23-year-old Delhi man poses as US model, cons 700 women on dating apps

Delhi: Three people injured, 2 critical after gang war in Sangam Vihar

Delhi: Three people injured, 2 critical after gang war in Sangam Vihar

Canadian man arrested for carrying crocodile skull wrapped in cloth at Delhi airport

Canadian man arrested for carrying crocodile skull wrapped in cloth at Delhi airport

PAC Jawan commits suicide at Delhi's UP Bhawan, probe underway

PAC Jawan commits suicide at Delhi's UP Bhawan, probe underway

Delhi Assembly election 2025: AAP appoints 8 office bearers for 'Sanatan Sewa Samiti'

Delhi Assembly election 2025: AAP appoints 8 office bearers for 'Sanatan Sewa Samiti'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement