Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna River, efforts underway to trace children

Delhi: Three schoolgoing boys -- Rishu, Shivam and Rupesh, the residents of Singhu village in Delhi are feared to have drowned in the Yamuna River. According to the police, all three boys from class eight had gone to take a bath in the Yamuna River in the Alipur area. A search operation is underway. At around 7.52 pm, the police received a PCR call and were informed that three boys had left their home saying they were going towards the river at 9.30 am on bicycles. However, they did not return.

Three boys were accompanied by two other friends

As per a senior police officer, the three boys were accompanied by two other friends; Shubham and Parvesh. However, the two groups parted ways thereafter.

Search was made

An extensive search was made with the help of the rescue team, but the children were not found. Meanwhile, families of the all five children were also called. The police have registered a case on the statement of the father of one of the children, under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC at the Alipur police station.

Bicycles of children recovered

At 1.45 am, police received another call that the five children has gone to the river but two returned and three drowned in the river near Shank number- 4. Following the piece of information received, the police searched the area and found the bicycles of the children. Following this, other intensive searches in and around the river were made but no clue was found. Police furhter said that efforts are being made to trace the children.

Rishu’s father Ram Singh's statement

“Rishu and four others who live in the same area had gone to take a bath in Yamuna River and left home on Saturday morning. Two children returned home around 3 pm. When Rishu and two others did not return, we started searching for them around 6 pm. We called the police around 7.30 pm when we could not find our kids. Later, we got to know that two more had gone with our kids. We asked them about Rishu and others. Initially, they did not say anything, but later when we asked them strictly, they told us that three had drowned in the river,” Rishu’s father Ram Singh said.

Singh further stated that the five kids had gone to Yamuna River on three bicycles. “The search operation is still underway, but nothing has been found so far. He is my elder son. We can only pray for his well being,” said Singh, who works at a paper factory.

