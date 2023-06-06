Delhi: 23-year-old man stabbed to death in Neb Sarai area; 2 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 23-year-old man stabbed to death in Neb Sarai area culprits

Delhi crime: In a gruesome incident, a 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon by two people in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area. Both the accused have been arrested. Sachin, sustained two injuries, one near his heart and another on his lung, and died during the operation.

According to police, the accused were known to Sachin, who himself was involved in a criminal case in 2022 and came out of jail the same year. It is suspected that the accused had a scuffle with Sachin earlier as well, following which they planned to eliminate him, reports suggest. The incident occurred near the house of the victim, Sachin, where the accused attacked him with a 'sua' (a large needle often used to break ice slabs).

Sachin's father Ved Nath said that he called the police and informed them about the incident.

"I was not present at the spot, but people told me that two assailants stabbed my son. I called the police and informed them about the incident. Sachin was pursuing a computer course," Nath said.

The victim’s elder brother Sanju Kumar, who is a plumber, said, "Sachin had gone to buy some groceries when the incident happened. We have seen the CCTV footage in which it can be seen that the accused were first talking to him and later attacked him brutally. Our aunt, who lives near our residence, first got to know about the incident and informed us. We do not know the accused persons, but my brother knew them. Sachin was studying and also started working with my uncle a couple of days ago."