Delhi: 21-year-old man dies in fight over splashing logged rain water in Sangam Vihar area

Delhi news: A man died while another was injured after a fight broke out over splashing roadside logged rain water on a few men in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Wednesday evening (July 3), police said. The incident took place at the the Ratia Marg when an auto-rickshaw got out of order and the occupants of the vehicle were busy in rectifying it.

Meanwhile, a water tanker passed through the road, causing the logged rain water to splash on the occupants of auto-rickshaw- Arif Khan alias Vishu (18), Shakeel (18), Durga (24) and others.

Some people pelted stones and vandalised the tanker. Tanker driver Sapan Singh (35-year-old) tried to run away from the spot, during which Shahdab alias Saddam, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was mowed down. Saddam was rushed to Batra Hospital by his colleagues where he was declared brought dead.

The tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle on the spot. Meanwhile, another auto driver Bablu Ahmed asked the accused why they were vandalising the tanker. On this, they stabbed him. He was rushed to the Majidia Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Tense situation prevails

The situation in the area became tense. A police force has been deployed on the spot.DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said, "Saddam died after being hit by a tanker. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary for postmortem. The 21-year-old deceased lived with his family in the Sangam Vihar area."

Additional DCP East District, Achin Garg said, "We got a call about stone pelting on a water tanker. In this, an auto had broken down on Ratia Marg in Sangam Vihar and some boys were fixing the auto. Meanwhile, a water tanker was passing by and some water splashed on the auto drivers, which led to an altercation. These auto drivers attacked the driver, and pelted stones. Seeing this, the driver got scared and moved the vehicle forward, in which one person came under the water tanker. When he was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead. The driver of the water tanker left his tanker and tried to run away, the boys again pelted stones. Meanwhile, another auto driver was passing by and asked what happened, and why they were pelting stones. They also attacked the auto driver with a knife. He is currently inside the hospital. The investigation is underway."

According to the police, Bablu's condition remains critical. He has been stabbed at two places in his body. He has been referred from Majidia Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital. No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is underway and the accused have been identified. More details into the matter are awaited.

